Andy Muridzo court verdict set for July 27

HARARE - A magistrate court will deliver a verdict on July 27 in the trial of musician Andrew Ngwenya — popularly known as Andy Muridzo — charged over a hit-and-run accident that resulted in three cars being damaged.

Ngwenya, 37, is answering to charges of contravening the Road Traffic Act. He drove without a driver’s licence and also faces charges of reckless driving. He is appearing before Harare magistrate Edwin Marecha.

The complainants are Innocent Chadyiwa, 60, who was driving a Mercedes Benz along Josiah Tongorara Avenue due west on the day of the accident.

The second is Muhonde Nyaradzo Debra, 38, who was driving a Nissan Sylphy along Sam Nujoma due north in the inner lane.

The third complainant is Kenneth Dzviti, 31, who was driving a Toyota Run X behind Muhonde.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mhiti alleged that on February 25 around 6pm, Ngwenya was driving a Mercedes Benz along Sam Mujoma Street due south and was involved in a hit-and-run accident.

The court heard that Ngwenya was occupying a lane for cars turning right only but proceeded straight ahead and against a red traffic light.

In the intersection, Ngwenya collided with Chadyiwa who was driving along Josiah Tongogara Avenue due west.

His car veered to the right and hit Muhonde’s car that had stopped taking heed of the red traffic light, causing the car to move backwards, ramming into Dzviti’s car that was directly behind.

Ngwenya then sped off against the flow of traffic along Sam Nujoma and did not stop, ascertain nor report the accident to the police within 24 hours as required by the law.

Damages sustained by the vehicles vary from minor to extensive but no one was injured.

Further investigations established that Ngwenya was not a holder of a valid driver’s licence in respect of the class of motor vehicle which he was driving.

According to the State, Ngwenya was negligent by proceeding against a red traffic light, speeding, failing to keep a proper look out or act reasonably when collision seemed imminent and driving on the wrong side of the road.