Students ready for Bosso assignment

HARARE - Herentals are ready for another tough assignment against Bulawayo giants Highlanders in a Castle Premier Soccer League encounter set for Babourfields Stadium this afternoon.

Buoyed by last weekend’s 1-0 win over a quality Ngezi Platinum side at the National Sports Stadium and Bosso’s defeat at the hands of army side Black Rhinos, Herentals believe it is an assignment worth passing.

Seventeen-year-old Tinotenda Benza, son of midfielder and Herentals proprietor Innocent got the all-important goal that condemned Ngezi to their fourth consecutive defeat last weekend.

Herentals head coach Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva is, however, throwing caution to the wind and expects his students to continue learning and possibly come out of this assignment with marks in the positive.

“It is another game, a different game against a big club with a good coach in Madinda Ndlovu; a team that has been doing well in the first half of the season, a team that also normally does also well with a large pool of supporters at BF.

“We are looking forward to a very difficult match but we are preparing in mind of a positive result,” Mutiwekuziva told the Daily News on Sunday.

“We are working hard we know that we can win any match if we prepare well.

“We are very motivated with last weekend’s result after defeating Ngezi, one of the leading teams in the premiership at the moment.

“So we have some confidence going in there and also at the same time with better motivation after the result over the weekend.

“Considering that we are coming from the PSL break, everyone is ready and they are competing very well for their places in the first 11 so it’s going to be interesting for us to be playing against Highlanders at BF but it’s for the first time.

“We have never played them there before in a competitive match so we expect a tough match but we will fight for the results just like any other team.

“I wouldn’t want to say that they are learning fast as such but they are just there in terms of confidence levels and at the same time adjust into the demands of the premier league.

“The win against Ngezi simply adds their confidence up and at the same time it creates a situation whereby they would feel also that they can overcome Highlanders.

“Everyone is ready for the match. It’s a tight selection at the moment because everyone wants to play particularly after the win against Ngezi.”

Today: CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS, ZTV), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)