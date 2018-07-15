Pamushana, Nyamauru shine in Copa Coca-Cola

ZVISHAVANE - Pamushana High School picked their second Copa Coca-Cola title after beating Guinea Fowl in the final yesterday while in the girl’s category Nyamauru High School won their first ever title following victory over Bulawayo’s Mpopoma High School.

Pamushana found themselves in the final after they were awarded their abandoned semi-final tie against Prince Edward on a 3-0 score line following a decision by Nash officials.

The semi-final match between the two schools had ended prematurely following a hotly disputed equaliser by Pamushana after the referee allowed the game to continue with two Prince Edward players lying down injured while medics had also stormed the pitch.

Pamushana proved too powerful for Guinea Fowl with a 2-0 win.

Pamushana coach Benard Matenga, who has been with the team for almost a decade, paid credit to his boys after the final.

“It feels really good to be champions once again. It has been a long time since we lifted this cup and I’m really happy that we have won it again,” he said. Guinea Fowl coach Jatson Maphosa was left counting his losses after some of his players were controversially vetted out by unapologetic Nash officials, who kept on using a physical vetting process despite its chronicled flaws over the years.

Guinea Fowl stormed into the finals after beating Waddilove High School from 3-0 in the other semi-final.

“I think we have tried our best but of course it was not enough,” Maphosa said.

“You know it was always going to be difficult after losing the majority of our players during vetting despite them being the correct ages. It’s painful all of our players vetted out had the correct ages but sadly no one bothered to look at their documents.”

In the girls’ category, exciting midfielder Charmaine Magoronga scored in each half to guide Nyamauru High School to their maiden title bringing to an end a five-year dominance by Masvingo-based Chidyamakono High School, who failed to make it past the group stages.

Mpopoma High got their goal through Priscilla Marikoso right on the death of the game but it was rather too little too late as they settled for runners-up position.