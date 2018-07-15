Matema salvages point for Yadah

HARARE - FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza and midfielder Farai Madhananga seemed well on course to celebrate their respective coach and player of the month awards for June only for Yadah striker Ralph Matema to spoil the day with a goal with 14 minutes to play.

The visitors had raced into the lead 30 minutes into the match after Ali Sadiki tapped in from close range a cross from Thomas Chideu from the right flank. That was all platinum managed to show for their huge dominance in position as they went for halftime leading 1-0.

Matema headed in Yadah’s equaliser in the 76th minute following an impressive build-up from the back that saw Brian Mapfumo providing an exquisite defence splitting pass to Johannes Sibanda on the right who obliged with a pin point cross that was met with a cool header.

Mapeza conceded his charges blew away numerous scoring chances but was content with the point.

“Every game we play, we go for three points this is what happened, we just have to accept it; one-all draw we will take the point back home. There’s nothing that we could have done. I think we played very well the whole 90 minutes, I think we were on top of everything,” Mapeza said after the match.

“We had so many chances especially in the second half but we couldn’t convert but at the end of the day it’s well done to the boys. Coming from a defeat last week, it’s always difficult sometimes to pull yourselves up.”

Yadah coach Thomas Ruzive was happy with the point against log leaders.

“I think we are in the right track considering that we managed to collect a point. Of late I was very worried about our conversion rate but I think in this second half the guys have improved. FC Platinum are a good side, a point against them is very crucial because they are log leaders,” said Ruzive.