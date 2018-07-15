Chapungu march on

GWERU - Chapungu made it six points in two matches with a comprehensive win over Mutare City Rovers in a Castle Lager Premiership match at Ascot.

A brace from striker Allan Tavarwisa and another goal from Maxwell Mavuto were enough to give the home side a win while Billy Vheremu got the consolation for Mutare City.

The win means Chapungu are now in position 13 with 19 points while Mutare City remain at the bottom of the log with a paltry 11 points.

The game started off at a blistering pace with end to end staff in the opening minutes; however, it was the home side who would take the lead.

Phillip Marufu won possession in the box and fired a shot that hit the upright and Tavarwisa was quick to toe-poke the ball home on 15 minutes.

Three minutes later Maxwell Mavuto doubled the lead with a thunderous effort from outside the box, while Billy Vheremu reduced the arrears for the visitors’ midway through the first half.

Tavarwisa put the game beyond reach for the visitors in the 70th minute when he scored from the penalty spot after Ian Nyoni had been fouled inside the box.

Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama believes things are beginning to fall in place for the Air Force of Zimbabwe side. During the week, Chapungu got a shot in the arm after NetOne unveiled an $80 000 sponsorship to the Airmen.

“As a team this is what we wanted from the start, after the break we needed to just regroup, go back to the draw board and make sure we pick as many points as possible,” Dhlakama said.

“We are working hard, the players and the technical team we want the players to focus on the game and not things that might derail their focus” Dhlakama said.

His opposite number Ndega Matsika refused to throw in the towel yet, although admitting his team needs to be organised administratively.

“What I can only say is we need to put our house in order, we have to fight for each game work very hard but morale is very low because of the unpaid salaries; if that is addressed there is a chance to come back.” Matsika said.