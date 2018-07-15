Byo City, Hre City share spoils

BULAWAYO - Bulawayo City and Harare City shared spoils in a lunch time kick off Castle Lager Premier Soccer League yesterday.

It was a game of two halves where the home team Amakhosi dominated the first half while the visitors were all over the show in the second half.

After the match Bulawayo City coach Amini Soma Phiri rued the chances they failed to utilise in the first half.

“It is a game we should have won in the first half. In the first 15 minutes we could have gone two goals up. Had we used our chances, we were going to win. You need to score for a team to win. It’s like we have lost two points. I think we could have grabbed all the three points,” Phiri said.

His opposite number Mark Harrison admitted his team didn’t do well in the first half.

“There are two points lost today. Our performance in the first half was not up to scratch. No enthusiasm, no drive, no desire. We moved the ball around but with no purpose. In the second half the players showed a bit more desire to try and get a goal. I think a one-all is a fair result,” Harrison said.

Bulawayo City dominated the match in the early stages. They opened the scores after 14 minutes through Ayanda Ncube.

Ncube had an easiest off tasks to tap the ball into an empty net after Harare City goalkeeper Ryan Harrison spilled a Timothy January shot from inside the penalty box.

Harare City almost equalised at the stroke of half time. Striker Wilfred Muvirimi failed to properly connect a cross from Tatenda Tumba and directed his header off target.

In the second half Harare City came back a changed side and were all over the home side, playing some good and purposeful football.

Muvirimi had another opportunity to equalise for the visitors on the hour but directed his effort straight to the advancing goalkeeper Kelvin Nyoni.

Kuda Musharu equalised for the visitors with his first touch of the ball in the 63rd minute. Tumba beat his marker hands down on the left side of attack and sent in an inviting cross.

Musharu did justice to the cross with a flashing header that hit the back of the net to put the teams back into level terms.

The veteran striker had only been on the field of play for just over a minute after coming in for the ineffective Muvirimi.