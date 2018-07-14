Prepaid parking meters for Chiredzi

CHIREDZI - Chiredzi Town Council is set to introduce prepaid parking discs in their central business district (CBD) from next month.

In a statement, council said there would be two parking discs, one for 30 minutes and another covering one hour.

“Notice is hereby given that in terms of section 229 of the Urban Councils Act Chapter (29:15) and Statutory Instrument 81 of 2018, that Chiredzi Town Council intends to commence charging prepaid parking fees in the CBD,” reads the statement.

“The designated parking bays are Marula, Chironga and Mopane Drives, and one way parallel to Inyati Road.

“Parking discs valid for 30 minutes are worth $0, 50 and $1 for one hour parking discs with each disc valid for the period stipulated.”

The council has also designed parking discs valid for a whole day at a cost of $2.

“The council shall publish a notice of designating parking lots within the CBD where motor vehicles can be parked long periods of time up to a whole for a $2 fee.” –

