Dhlakama welcomes NetOne sponsorship

HARARE - Chapungu coach Rodwell Dhlakama has welcomed the timely sponsorship from NetOne as a much-needed boost in his side’s fight for survival in the Castle Lager Premiership.

NetOne unveiled an $80 000 sponsorship package for the Air Force of Zimbabwe side in a deal set to run a long course with an initial three-year period under review.

The sponsorship comes at a time Waru Waru had been struggling to cater for players’ welfare which saw them lagging behind in winning bonuses.

Chapungu are currently occupying the last relegation spot in 15th place on the log with a paltry 16 points from 18 matches.

Dhlakama’s side need to win many more matches in the second half of the season than the three they managed in the first 17 games.

“Naturally, no one would want to work for nothing. I think the intervention by NetOne just came at the right time to make sure that the team won’t get relegated,” Dhlakama said of the sponsorship.

“Obviously, where there’s money, you will also get good players so we are looking forward to beef up the team by getting more experienced players now that we have money in our coffers.”

Chapungu began the second half of the season with a 1-0 home win over Bulawayo City at Ascot Stadium.

Today, they host Mutare City Rovers, who are languishing at the bottom of the 18-team table on 11 points with just two wins, 11 defeats and five draws.

“We are looking for nothing short of three points. We are working hard in training, players are focused now and we just want to win that game and move forward. There are no suspensions, there’s no one who’s injured at the moment. Everyone is looking forward to the game,” Dhlakama said.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the company’s Harare offices, NetOne chief executive Lazarus Muchenje said they were determined to ensure that Waru Waru go about their business in the local Premiership without any hustles.

“Sport in general is a unifier that brings us all together as Zimbabweans…sport the world over is big business and with the right support and mind-set, the nation will produce world-class talent that will positively project our nation on the global stage,” Muchenje said.