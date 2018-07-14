Children's Clinic owner's trial resumes Monday

HARARE - The trial of Children’s Clinic owner, Alexander Tarasana Guni, who dragged his wife to court after she allegedly stole various items from his company, including a safe containing $400 000, resumes on Monday.

The wife, Christina Hamiton, 26, is answering to fraud and theft charges before Harare magistrate Francis Mapfumo.

According to State papers, Hamiton and Guni are married but never stayed together after entering into a putative marriage.

Prosecutor, Idah Maromo, alleged that on August 1, Chrylex purchased a Range Rover from Zimbabwe Car Sales, which was registered in the name of Knight Frank.

The court heard that on August 16, Hamiton and Guni went for their honeymoon in the United States and caused fraudulent change of ownership of the vehicle into her name.

On September 20, that same year, Hamiton approached Silvia Chibisa who was a receptionist and asked for keys to the surgery saying she wanted to fetch something.

The court heard that Hamiton got into the office and stole a safe cabinet that contained $400 000.

The offence came to light two days later after Guni discovered that the safe was missing and realised that Hamiton was the only person who had access to the office the previous weekend.

That same day, Guni engaged the police who arrested Hamiton in Marlborough before she led to the recovery of the safe which was still intact.

It was further alleged that Hamiton stole $2 600 from the company’s cash box and a further $48 000, which she spent on the pretext of authorised business expenses.

Hamiton allegedly made cash withdrawals from the Stanbic Bank Company account between July and August 2014.

The court heard that in October 2014, Guni discovered that his personal and children’s particulars were missing from his office at 35 Josiah Chinamano Avenue where he kept them under lock and key.

In December that year, Mzipah Bore who was Hamiton’s friend called Guni advising him that Property Height Estates had found his particulars at a flat that had been vacated by his wife without notice.