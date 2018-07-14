Chaos mars Copa Coca-Cola

HARARE - In a rather embarrassing development, chaotic scenes ensued here yesterday which caused the abandonment of the Copa Coca-Cola semi-final pitting Prince Edward School and Pamushana High School.

Drama started when the referee allowed play to continue when two Prince Edward players lay injured on the pitch and their medical team stormed the pitch to attend to them, in the commotion Pamushana’s Dylan Taatega cancelled out a Norest Mazemo opener for the Harare-based School.

The far-side assistant referee raised his flag but strangely when the referee consulted with his assistant, he cancelled the goal before spirited protests from the Pamushana bench.

The referee then made further consultations with the fourth official and shockingly allowed the goal to stand much to the disapproval of the Prince Edward technical team, who refused to continue playing citing a conspiracy against their team.

Prince Edward were unfortunate from the word go as they were forced to play the tourney with only 10 players after some of their players were vetted out.

Prince Edward, who are gunning for their first ever Copa title now risk being booted out after the match officials complained that they refused to carry on with the game although their coach Pathias Mauto insisted they have no regrets about their actions.

“From the word go, everything was just against us. We had most of our players vetted out despite having correct ages,” Mauto said.

“We even had documents to support our case but no one cared to look at those papers. So we can’t keep on playing when it’s evident that the playing field in not even.

If it means we will go home then let it be.”

The winner of PE-Pamushana semi-final was supposed to meet Guinea Fowl in the final scheduled for today.

Guinea Fowl stayed in the hunt for their maiden title after beating Waddilove High School 3-0 in the other semi-final.

This year’s Copa Coca-Cola tournament has been criticised after several students were vetted out as Nash used a physical vetting process.

Some teams like Mutare High School were forced to play with as little as seven players but stood their own before being knocked out in the quarter-finals.

Nash president Johnson Madhuku admitted their vetting system let them down in what was supposed to be a celebration since the tournament was in its 30th anniversary.

In the girls’ category, Bulawayo’s Mpopoma High will meet Nyamawuru in the final today.

Mpopoma progressed after beating Chenhuta 3-1 in the semi-finals following a penalty shoot-out after the game had ended goalless while Nyamawuru stormed into the final after a 2-1 win over Mwami High.