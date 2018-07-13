Winky D for City Sports Centre

HARARE - Zimdancehall star Winky D will perform at the Take 2 Grand Draw tomorrow at City Sports Centre in the capital, courtesy of Delta Corporation through its Chibuku brand.

Entrance is absolutely free.

Macheso descends on Beitbridge

Sungura kingpin Alick Macheso will share the stage with controversial musician Jacob Moyana of Munotidako fame at Pagomba Cafe in Beitbridge tonight.

On Saturday, the musician will take his Dzinosvitsa Kure album to Lagoon 2 Bar in Masvingo. He will be supported again by Moyana.

Back 2 Jazzics at Alliance Francaise

The Zimbabwe Jazz Community Trust will on Sunday present the Back 2 Jazzics concert featuring Ovation and FaB Fusion Band as they take jazz people on a musical journey, with original songs from their albums Ndiripo, Embrace and the latest album Mixed Bag.

Mafia back in form

Veteran sungura musician Somandla Ndebele is back in action and he will kick off his weekend schedule with a concert at Panjere (Club House Unifresh) in Mbare, Harare tonight.

The Denda Brothers will perform at Padzete Bar in Kadoma on Saturday before taking his act to Pazororo Night Club in Venice Mine, Kadoma.

Red Cafe hosts Blessing

The above Harare joint is hosting the former Talking Guitars vocalist Blessing and The Blade on Saturday.

He will be promoting his latest single Chimudhudhudhu.

The Mesh music and Talk at Chez Zandi

There will be great conversations, live music and great food and the best company at Chez Zandi’s this Saturday.

Panellists will include Tendai Garwe, Charlton Tsodzo, Ruzivo Chonyera, Mitchell Gumbo and Tariro Makanga. Live music will be provided by Bryan K and others.

No place like home at Reps Theatre

M AND M’s Dance studio will be presenting an exciting Dance extravaganza with a unique Zimbabwean twist on the tales we know so well from the Land of Oz. The play will be performed today and tomorrow starting at 7pm.

Sulu back in Chitungwiza

Dendera musician Suluman Chimbetu will perform at Vamrey Gardens and Night Club in Seke Unit L, Chitungwiza on Saturday.

Before the Chitungwiza assignment, Chimbetu will share the stage with Sir Nato at Takarangana Night Club in Harare’s Hatcliffe tonight.

Cleveland Music Exchange

Musicians from the Cleveland Music Exchange in collaboration with members of the Harare Chamber Orchestra present a programme of chamber music including Bach Brandenburg Concerto No 3 and Dvorak’s American Quartet on Saturday starting at 3pm in the Arundel Chapel.

Musicians of the Cleveland Music Exchange will be Sylvia Wehrs — violin; Kelsey Ferguson — violin; Bridget Kinneary — viola and Ellie Glorioso — cello.

Wezhaz Sports Bar hosts Jabavu Drive

The Harare jazz outfit Jabavu Drive is performing at the above joint in Warren Park, Harare tonight.

Makanaka Jesu Winter Worship Festival

This July, Michael Mahendere and Direct Worship present to you the Makanaka Jesu Winter Worship Festival. The event will be held on the 13th to the 14th of July in the Harare Gardens.

Mugari for Gazaland

Former Tryson Chimbetu manager Nyasha Mugari and his Uncrackables will perform at Ganya Night Club in Gazaland, Highfield in Harare tonight.

On Saturday, the joint will host Clever Musaengana and his Mbeure Kings.

Mbeu dares Theatre in the Park

Rising musician Mbeu and his Mhodzi Tribe will perform at Theatre in The Park in the capital tonight.

Movie Night

Westridge Primary School in Ridgeview will be hosting a movie night under stars, for the screening of the animation Sing.

The movie will be screened today and will start at 6pm. Westridge Primary offer an alternative and well resourced learning environment in which to work and play.