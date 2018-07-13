Harrison wary of Byo City

HARARE - Harare City coach Mark Harrison is urging his players not to take struggling Bulawayo City lightly in tomorrow’s Castle Lager Premiership encounter at Barbourfields Stadium.

The Sunshine Boys are enjoying a new lease of life under Harrison since their return to the top flight following their relegation last season.

City, who acquired the franchise of How Mine, come into tomorrow's match in sixth place on the log on 29 points from 18 matches.

Bulawayo City on the other hand are battling to move out of the relegation zone as they are currently in 16th place with 14 points.

Amini Soma Phiri’s side only has one win in their last seven matches and Harare City are largely expected to win tomorrow’s meeting.

Harrison thinks otherwise and is fully aware complacency could see his players fail to turn up.

“People outside the game are probably looking at this fixture and are saying it’s three points up for grabs for us but in reality, you got to earn those three points,” Harrison said.

“We know that down in Bulawayo, it’s not going to be an easy game. They are fighting for survival now and the second half of the season is going to be tough for them; every point they can gain will help them survive.

“We cannot go out there hoping to stroll into town and pick up three points. We have to go there and graft, apply ourselves and hopefully get the three points.

“It’s not going to be easy and we have to realise that; every game you play in this league is a tough game.”

The Sunshine Boys will be without suspended midfielders Moses Muchenje and Protasho Kabwe for the trip to Barbourfields.

Muchenje has had a consistent run in the City midfield since his arrival from CAPS United and will be a big miss tomorrow.

“Look, Moses has played most of our games this season but it’s not about a single player; we have got a good squad and I think we have a balanced squad with a lot of young players waiting in the back to step up,” Harrison said.

“So I don’t stress on it much, at the end of the day players get suspended and its part of football.”

Harrison revealed newly-signed forward Ishmael Wadi might play a cameo role against his former side.

“I’m sure you will see him (Wadi) play a part of the game. He is a goal scorer and was their top goal scorer until he left last week so I’m hoping he is going to bring us a few goals,” he said.

“Technically, he is very good; he has got an eye for goal but it’s going to take a few weeks for him to adjust to what we want so I don’t expect him to hit the ground running. We have to be patient with him and give him some time to adjust.”

(All 1pm kickoff)

Tomorrow: Chapungu v Mutare City Rovers (Ascot), Bulawayo City v Harare City (Barbourfields), Yadah FC v FC Platinum (NSS, ZTV), Chicken Inn v Nichrut FC (Luveve), Ngezi Platinum v Triangle (Baobab), ZPC Kariba v Black Rhinos (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: CAPS United v Bulawayo Chiefs (NSS, ZTV), Highlanders v Herentals (Barbourfields), Shabanie Mine v Dynamos (Maglas)