Chamisa targets Zanu PF strongholds

HARARE - MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, has invaded Zanu PF strongholds in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces for the second time in less than two months to douse President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s influence ahead of elections to be held in about a fortnight.

Since taking over leadership of the country’s main opposition party following the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai in February, Chamisa has been on the campaign trail focusing mainly on traditional Zanu PF strongholds.

While Chamisa’s rallies have been attracting bumper crowds, even in rural areas that were hitherto seen as opposition no-go-areas, he admitted on Wednesday that his main rival had been making tremendous progress in Manicaland and Masvingo hence the need to revisit them.

“Tomorrow (yesterday) I will be in Chipinge and from there I will be heading to Chimanimani then I will go to Sakubva Stadium in Mutare before addressing another rally in Hauna and DC so Mnangagwa will not afford a sleep. I will follow up in those areas that he is causing us problems in Manicaland and Masvingo,” Chamisa said.

He was addressing thousands of MDC Alliance supporters who were demonstrating against the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) in the capital on Wednesday.

The alliance accuses Zec of resisting calls for electoral reforms to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

Notwithstanding the challenges in the two provinces, Chamisa expressed confidence that he will win the July 30 crunch elections with a comfortable majority.

“We have seen him addressing less than five people in some areas and I know that he will not get any vote in Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and in Bulawayo for example.

“He will not win the election even if my name does not appear on the ballot paper because he does not have the support of the people. I know I have already won this election and any other result will be a result of electoral fraud hence it will not be accepted,” Chamisa vowed.

Chamisa has addressed bumper crowds in Murewa, Marondera, Wedza, Seke, Mahusekwa, Mutoko, Masasa, Chivhu in Mashonaland East.