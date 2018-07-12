Proposed salary hike for soldiers

HARARE - Government is reportedly proposing hiking the salary of members of defence forces by at least 20 percent.

The Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) are composed of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ).

A letter from the Defence Service Commission (DSC) chairperson Pretty Sunguro to the permanent secretary in the ministry of Defence, Martin Rushwaya, troops - who played a key role in the ouster of Robert Mugabe and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s subsequent enthronement - will get a 22 percent increment.

“Following consultations between the office of the chairman, Defence Forces Service Commission, minister and the secretary for Defence and War Veterans Affairs please find attached a key scale with 22, 5 percent special allowance applied to members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces.

“Accordingly, proceed and effect adjustment with effect from July 1 2018 as indicated on the key scales,” read part of the letter.

Zimbabwe Defence Forces spokesperson Overson Mugwisi yesterday said he has seen the letter but referred questions to the Defence Service Commission.

“I have seen the letter but that is not ours, that belongs to the Defence Forces Commission,” said Mugwisi.

Efforts to get a comment from Sunguro were fruitless.

Comments (10)

its a step in the right direction as all civil servants shall receive this increament

Riot263 - 12 July 2018

the ED govt is doing its best to ensure good livelihood for its civil servants.. ED has our votes

Hondo Zvenyika - 12 July 2018

i do not knw if this iis happening but i think if plans are in the pipeline for teachers and nurses why not also have one for the security sector

Django Django - 12 July 2018

first teachers, now soldiers, i hope by end of month every sector will have recieved these blessings. thank you ED

Samora - 12 July 2018

Hama munozivawo here kuti kune dzimwe nyika munhu anonzi musooja anotambira sei.. google USA muone...musoja anoriska life yake ka

Dombo Rakaomarara - 12 July 2018

only an enemy of progress will stop this wave of development, #30 JUly vote wisely ED pfee

Aladin Aladin - 12 July 2018

Haa izvo hazvina kushata ka. makaona her kuti masoja mangani akakuvara pawhite city paya, munhu haangafirewo nuts

Chamisa Neria - 12 July 2018

But Chamisa ari kumbopihwa marii kuMDC?

Sankara - 12 July 2018

ngazvienderere mberi, deno mari dzacho dzabva dzawanikwa mumabank zvakare

Virus Vigoroso - 12 July 2018

Mnga musati mavawedzera mari nanhasi? security yedu iri mumaoko avo ka vanhu ava

Grace Moyo - 12 July 2018

