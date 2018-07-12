MDC supporters jailed for violence

HARARE - In a ruling that is set to peg back politically-motivated violence and intimidation, two main MDC supporters have been slapped with a combined 24-month jail term for assaulting a Zanu PF sympathiser for wearing the ruling party’s T-shirt.

The two brothers — Robert and Itai Kabvunza who are resident in Mutasa Central — an opposition stronghold, were convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe who, however, set aside four months on condition of good behaviour from each of their sentences.

They will serve an effective eight months each.

Although no medical report was tendered in court, the duo were handed the penalty as a deterrent to would-be-offenders as the country pushes to deliver free, fair and credible elections on July 30.

It was the State’s case that the duo approached Jairos Nyamururu who was wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt on July 4 and began quizzing him over why he was wearing it.

They were allegedly bitter over his decision to support the ruling party.

Robert then grabbed Nyamururu by the collar and Itai immediately started assaulting him with clenched fists.

Nyamururu managed to escape and filed an assault report at Mutasa Central Police Station, leading to the arrest of the brothers.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting.