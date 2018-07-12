MDC supporters jailed for violence

STAFF WRITER  •  12 July 2018 2:36PM  •  10 comments

HARARE - In a ruling that is set to peg back politically-motivated violence and intimidation, two main MDC supporters have been slapped with a combined 24-month jail term for assaulting a Zanu PF sympathiser for wearing the ruling party’s T-shirt.

The two brothers — Robert and Itai Kabvunza who are resident in Mutasa Central — an opposition stronghold, were convicted after a full trial by magistrate Tendai Mahwe who, however, set aside four months on condition of good behaviour from each of their sentences.

They will serve an effective eight months each.

Although no medical report was tendered in court, the duo were handed the penalty as a deterrent to would-be-offenders as the country pushes to deliver free, fair and credible elections on July 30.

It was the State’s case that the duo approached Jairos Nyamururu who was wearing a Zanu PF T-shirt on July 4 and began quizzing him over why he was wearing it.

They were allegedly bitter over his decision to support the ruling party.

Robert then grabbed Nyamururu by the collar and Itai immediately started assaulting him with clenched fists.

Nyamururu managed to escape and filed an assault report at Mutasa Central Police Station, leading to the arrest of the brothers.

Fletcher Karombe was prosecuting.

Comments (10)

zvagara violence is the MDCs mandate

Riot263 - 12 July 2018

shuwa munhu akakwana ungarovera umwe kuti akapfekerei nhumbi yebato, ithink mdc supporters a bitter that they are made to buy regalia at their rallies

Hondo Zvenyika - 12 July 2018

Apa ndandirin patwitter Tendai Biti achipromisawo violenvce. hanzi kana tikadyiwa panourayanwa

Django Django - 12 July 2018

zimbabweans we are one despite political diferences, lets votED in peace

Aladin Aladin - 12 July 2018

So far nyaya zhinji dzandanzwa dzeviolence iMDC inenge ichizviita why

Dombo Rakaomarara - 12 July 2018

apa iwe varova umwe hauna kana chigaro ku mdc kwacho, hauna kana mari ye fine and vakuru ve mdc vacho havambouyi kuzokusunungura, its a shame to these unscrupuolus individuals

Samora - 12 July 2018

This time takatsamwa totoda zvekuponda vanhu handi ndopolitcs dzacho..we will paint it red

Chamisa Neria - 12 July 2018

as we go for elections in this political season i urge all zimbos to maintain peace and vote ZANUPF for lastin peace and development

Virus Vigoroso - 12 July 2018

Zanu Pf nyangwe dei vanhu vaida, Mnangagwa haatolereti zveviolence, angozviita ari kudzinga muparty and achiendesa kumapurisa

Sankara - 12 July 2018

But havaoni here kuti violence ndoinotidzosera shure vanhu ivavo. Chamisa neiko achikuudzira zvinhu zvakashata kudai, nei asingadzori vanhu

Grace Moyo - 12 July 2018

