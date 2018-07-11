Mapeza still believes

HARARE - Norman Mapeza is regarded as a perfectionist and always wants his team to play at a consistent level in every match.

Of course, it is a difficult task but the reigning Coach of the Year knows if he can get anywhere near the perfection he craves, then his team will win more games.

The former Warriors captain and coach is using the 1-2 defeat to ZPC Kariba as a reminder to his players of what can happen when they drop their performance levels.

The defeat against Kariba was their first at Mandava Stadium since 2016 and only their second of this season.

Previously, the platinum miners had only lost away to Bulawayo Chiefs when Mapeza was still recuperating from a back injury.

Against, ZPC Kariba, Mapeza believes his side should have scored more goals than the one netted by Rodwell Chinyengetere.

Mapeza is afraid that if his side continues to show this lack of a cutting edge upfront, then their title defence would be doomed.

Speaking to the Daily News, Mapeza acknowledged the defeat to ZPC Kariba was a reminder of what can happen if his charges do not treat every game with the same respect regardless of the opposition.

“It’s a game of football and you are bound to lose at some point. There will obviously come a time when you are going to lose but that’s not the end of the world of course. What’s important is how you react from the setback in your next assignment,” said Mapeza.

“Against ZPC Kariba, I think nothing worked for us. We were just not ourselves but credit must also go to ZPC, they came with a very good game plan which gave them maximum points. We need to go back and work on our shortcomings.

“We need to pick ourselves up and soldier on. I am sure we can do better next time. We still have a lot of matches to play; probably it was a wake-up call for us not to take things for granted.”

The reigning champions’ six-point lead at the top of the table remains intact thanks to Ngezi Platinum Stars’ 0-1 defeat at the hands of a stubborn Herentals on Saturday.

For their next assignment FC Platinum travel to Harare to face Yadah FC on Saturday before hosting CAPS United the following weekend.