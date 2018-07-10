Top cop freed on bail in domestic violence rap

Tarisai Machakaire  •  10 July 2018 3:20PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - An officer in charge of Borrowdale Police Station who reportedly scalded his second wife with boiling water in a scuffle over supper has been released on $50 bail by the High Court.

When Simbarashe Sibanda made his first court appearance, he was remanded in custody and advised to apply for bail at the High Court because he faced a third schedule offence.

He was granted bail by Justice Davison Foroma on July 2.

He is being charged with attempted murder.

The complainant is Stella Ruswa, a police officer who was recently attached to the prosecution department at the Rotten Row Magistrates’ Courts.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on June 8 around 5pm, Sibanda visited Ruswa’s residence and realised that she had not prepared supper.

The court heard that only a pot with boiling water was on the stove and Sibanda confronted Ruswa about the issue.

It was alleged that Ruswa told Sibanda that there was no relish to prepare the meal and this did not go down well with him.

A misunderstanding ensued between the two and Sibanda reached for the boiling water and splashed it on Ruswa’s body.

The court heard that Ruswa sustained severe burns and was admitted at West End Hospital for 11 days.

A medical report is yet to be obtained.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media