Mire rises in T20 rankings

HARARE - Zimbabwe batsman Solomon Mire has experienced a huge jump on the ICC T20 rankings announced yesterday following his performances in the just-ended home tri series involving Pakistan and Australia.

Mire moved 202 places up the rankings to land on position 25 and is now on 581 points

The hosts failed to register a single win in the four matches they played but Mire made some unbelievable knocks.

The right-handed batsman was just six runs shot his maiden T20 ton when he scored his career best 94 of 63 balls in Zimbabwe’s seven-wicket defeat to Pakistan last Wednesday at Harare Sports Club.

In total, the Australia-based batsman scored 212 runs in four innings at an average of 53.0 at a strike rate of 130.06.

Captain Hamilton Masakadza remains the highest ranked Zimbabwean batsman on the rankings in position 18 with 610 points.

Masakadza had a disappointing tri series as he just managed 34 runs in four innings.

Meanwhile, Australia T20 captain Aaron Finch jumped three places to vault to the top of the rankings for batsmen, while Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman and India’s KL Rahul rose to the number two and three spots respectively.

Finch also became the first player ever to break the 900-point barrier in the T20 rankings but ended the series with a final tally of 891 points.

Babar Azam, Colin Munro and Glenn Maxwell all slipped, occupying the three spots below Finch, Zaman and Rahul.

Finch had a prolific run in the tri-series against Pakistan and hosts Zimbabwe, piling on 306 runs in five games at a strike rate of over 200, which included a world record 172 off 76 balls.