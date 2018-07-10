Madinda Ndlovu blames strikers

HARARE - Highlanders’ technical manager Madinda Ndlovu, pictured, is concerned with his side’s lack of a cutting edge which has seen them lose three matches on the trot.

The poor run began with a 1-0 home defeat to city rivals Bulawayo Chiefs before another identical loss to defending champions FC Platinum before the season took a two-week break last month.

Ndlovu hoped to have rectified the shortcomings but fell again to Black Rhinos 1-0 on Sunday at the National Sports Stadium.

The losing streak has seen the Bulawayo giants remain stagnant in seventh place on the log with 29 points from 18 points.

After showing an early promise, Bosso are now 15 points behind leaders FC Platinum.

Highlanders have only scored 17 goals in 18 matches, a poor ratio of 0,94 goals per game which has left Ndlovu in a spot of bother.

“We controlled most parts of the game in the second half. I think we attacked very well but still as what I have been talking about in the first half of the season, we have a big challenge in terms of our finishing and it showed once again that we lacked an experienced striker that can get us the desired goals that we need,” Ndlovu said after the defeat to Rhinos.

“But the mid-season window is not really one that can you look at and say we need to bring in a lot of players. But we might think of bringing maybe one or two to come up and balance the team but it’s not really something that we can scratch our heads about.”

The Bulawayo giants have been linked with their former striker Prince Dube, who is expected to return to Bosso on loan from South Africa’s Absa Premiership side SuperSport United.

Although they have not won in three consecutive matches, Ndlovu is not much concerned because he believes the team is still work in progress.

After taking up the role upon his return from Botswana towards the end of last year, Ndlovu made it clear he was rebuilding the squad using mostly players from their development programme.

Senior players like Eric Mudzingwa, Simon Munawa, Njabulo Nyoni, Tendai Ngulube and Ralph Matema were all released.

Young players like Brian Banda, Nigel Mukumbe, Charlton Siamangola, Adrian Silla, Tafadzwa Jaravani and Ben Musaka are now the mainstay of the team.

“We have to remember that there is no issue of us chasing the championship or anything,” Ndlovu said.

“Remember, I said at the beginning that we are working on a very serious and big project which is to try and bring back exciting football back at Highlanders.

“So it will be really unfair for me to crucify the boys during this window. I think they have done well so far.

“I think we have to look at it from the point of view that we need to give them time, keep on going with them, show them what football is all about and they will gain experience; they will get there.”