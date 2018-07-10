Lloyd Mutasa lauds players

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa was pleased with the way his side performed in Sunday’s 1-1 draw with Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium.

The result ended the Glamour Boys’ two-game winning streak and left them in 11th place on the log with 21 points 18 matches.

Quality Kangadzi had given DeMbare the lead shortly after halftime with a good finish from inside the box.

The home side, however, could not hold onto their lead as they allowed the Gamecocks to equalise a minute before full time through their former striker King Nasama.

DeMbare defenders failed to clear a cross from the left delivered by Devine Lunga while Nasama was allowed a free header inside the box.

While he was disappointed by the way his team conceded the late equaliser, Mutasa applauded his team for holding their own against the 2015 champions.

“I think we should not take Chicken Inn lightly; of course we are disappointed with the draw as a club but we played against one of the good teams in the league,” the DeMbare coach said.

“We get some solace from that and we will move on. As much as we wanted the three points, I would like to applaud these youngsters for a good show.

“You know that lapses in concentration do happen here and there but overall, I was impressed by the way they defended as a unit.

“Moving away from that, I wasn’t happy with the conversion rate; we created a few chances but we managed to covert just only one. If we had converted at least two, it was probably going to be better.”

After taking the lead, DeMbare began to sit deep in their own half while protecting their slender lead.

This allowed the Gamecocks to enjoy all the possession and in the end, the pressure was just too much with DeMbare finally caving in.

Mutasa defends this approach as it allowed them to fashion out two good scoring chances on the counter but they could not put them away.

“In the second half, I would like to believe that Valentine Kadonzvo had a chance — keeper to beat — but he sent his shot over the bar,” he said.

“Cleopas had a chance again in the second half as well. We had two clear chances that probably if we had put them away, we could have come out victorious.”

The DeMbare coach also gave an update on the clubs efforts to lure back striker Christian Ntouba back from Cameroon and their transfer dealings during the mid-season window.

“We only have a few slots, probably two. We have players who are on contract and we don’t want to push them away,” Mutasa said.

“When you go out there you would like to get a player who is probably better than what you have and that has proven difficult for us. If we are lucky enough we might get one or two.

“I wouldn’t want to get into that discussion, it involves the administration of the club but Ntouba is Dynamos at heart and it will not be a surprise if he comes back home.”