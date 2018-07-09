Veteran MC Manyika buried

HARARE - Veteran entertainer Emmanuel Manyika, 59, was laid to rest at Glen Forest Memorial Park, on the outskirts of Harare, on Saturday.

Manyika died on Thursday morning on his way to Westend Hospital in Harare where he was scheduled to have an X-ray after complaining of a cold.

He was popular for mimicking former president Robert Mugabe and was a soought-after master of ceremonies (MC) who executed his public speaking job with passion.

In their graveside speeches, speaker after speaker paid their tributes to a man who combined his eloquence, charm and charisma to wow crowds at events.

Those who shared their grief and condolences on social media said Zimbabwe would never have another MC like him.

“It is very hard to imagine what this reality looks like. You were so full of life and always igniting laughter. You will be missed..,” reads one comment posted on his Facebook page.

Another fan of his work spoke of how he had performed at a church event — always using the catch phrase ‘‘Chiziviso chekutanga, Ishe Jesu varikuuya’’ (the first announcement will be that Jesus is returning).

Manyika is survived by his wife Christina and four children.