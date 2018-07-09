Nasama haunts DeMbare

Dynamos............................(0) 1

Chicken Inn........................(0) 1

HARARE - King Nasama came off the bench to score a last minute equaliser for Chicken Inn and secure a point against his former club Dynamos in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

With DeMbare leading through a Quality Kangadzi 48th minute strike, Gamecocks coach Joey Antipas introduced Nasama for Darryl Nyandoro in the 73rd minute.

The substitute finally rewarded his coach with a headed equaliser following a wonderful cross from the left side sent in by the Golden Arrows-bound Devine Lunga in the 89th minute.

It was an emotional moment for the 19-year-old as he celebrated with his teammates the precious point.

With yesterday’s draw, Chicken Inn remain in fourth place on the log with 31 points from 18 matches while DeMbare are in a lowly 11th place with 21 points.

DeMbare coach Lloyd Mutasa was full of praise for their ex-forward and was not disappointed that a former Glamour Boy had denied them a third consecutive win.

“When you have these youngsters going away and getting game time elsewhere, that’s every coaches’ dream to see all the boys that came through your hands progressing,” Mutasa said of Nasama’s goal.

“I’m happy for him as a player, he did well and he punished us today but I cannot begrudge him for that, this is part of football.”

On the performance of his team overall, Mutasa said: “We lost our first game of the season to Chicken Inn and we thought it was now pay back time and we had prepared well for this one. To us I think it is two points lost today.”

The visitors started the game strongly but it was DeMbare, who had the first real chance when Kuda Kumwala headed over a corner kick by Valentine Kadonzvo in the 12th minute.

After that scare, the Gamecocks began to enjoy more possession in midfield where Innocent Muchaneka and Simon Munawa were controlling proceedings.

Moses Majika had a shot saved for a corner by DeMbare goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani when he showed some quick footwork on the edge of the box before firing in.

The DeMbare goalkeeper was also called into action moments later to save a shot from Muchaneka.

After weathering that Gamecocks pressure, DeMbare regained control of the match as they finished the half strongly.

First it was Kangadzi who came close but his shot was deflected for a corner kick with Gamecocks goalkeeper Pride Zendera.

Moments before halftime, Kumwala should have opened the scoring but shot tamely at Zendera from close range.

After the break, DeMbare remained in the ascendency and scored just three minutes into the second half.

Kumwala started the move when he robbed possession from Chicken Inn captain Moses Jackson near the halfway line.

The forward exchanged passes with Cleopas Kapupurika before Gift Saunyama found Kangadzi inside the box.

Kangadzi controlled first before finishing with a rising shot past Zendera.

After taking the lead, DeMbare surprisingly began to defend with a deep line while relying on the counter attack.

Chicken Inn were now enjoying all of the possession and creating some good chances but they could not find a way past Chinani.

The DeMbare goalkeeper made two important saves from Nyandoro and substitute Obriel Chirinda as the Gamecocks laid siege on the home side’s goal.

At the other end, Kadonzvo should have ensured all three points when DeMbare caught Chicken Inn on the counter in the 53rd minute.

The DeMbare winger astonishingly shot way over from close range with Zendera only to beat.

After defending for long spells, DeMbare finally caved in a minute before full time when Lunga beat Kapupurika before sending in a cross from the left.

Nasama’s header struck the underside of the crossbar before crossing in despite the attempts by Chinani and his defenders.



TEAMS:

Dynamos: Simbarashe Chinani, Phakamani Dube, Valentine Ndaba (Peace Makaha 49m), Marshall Machazani, Godfrey Mukambi, Blessing Moyo, Gift Saunyama, Valentine Kadonzvo (Emmanuel Mandiranga 67m), Cleopas Kapupurika, Quality Kangadzi (Obey Mwerahari 83m), Kuda Kumwala

Chicken Inn: Pride Zendera, Passmore Bernard, Devine Lunga, Ben Nyahunzvi, Moses Jackson, Simon Munawa, George Majika, Xolani Ndlovu (Clemence Matawu 60m), Innocent Muchaneka, Obadiah Tarumbwa ((Obriel Chirundu 53m),Darryl Nyandoro (King Nasama 73m)Nasama haunts DeMbare