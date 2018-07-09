Fake dealers on prowl

HARARE - Unscrupulous dealers, masquerading as middlemen working for the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe (MMCZ), are on the prowl.

Reports say the fraudsters are using the MMCZ’s logo in their documents, to dupe unsuspecting clients.

In terms of the law, the MMCZ is the sole marketer of all minerals, including diamonds, but with the exception of gold and silver, sold through the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Fidelity Printers and Refiners.

In a statement, the MMCZ distanced itself from the illegal dealers and said it does not have any approved, certified nor accredited diamond agents.

The corporation singled out Kaluba Diamonds, as the main culprit.

“MMCZ wishes to advise the diamond customers, business community and stakeholders, that it is the sole marketer of minerals including diamonds produced in Zimbabwe except gold and silver.

“As such, MMCZ does not have any approved, certified nor accredited diamond agents,” reads part of the statement.

It added that the process of diamond sales was a transparent one where business people do not need to be connected to any official or use agent.

“MMCZ wishes to advise its valued customers and stakeholders that anybody willing to do diamond business with the Corporation should not go through anybody else regardless of their societal position,” said MMCZ