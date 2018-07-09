Chapungu finally remember how to win

Chapungu................(0) 1

Bulawayo City.................0

GWERU - Chapungu picked up their first home victory under Rodwell Dhlakama with a slender win over Bulawayo City in a Castle Lager Premiership match yesterday.

Substitute Eddington Chirape got the all-important goal 10 minutes from time to give Chapungu their first win in six matches.

Waru Waru’s last victory came in May when they beat Shabanie Mine 1-0 at Maglas Stadium.

Chapungu came into this game under pressure as they are deeply rooted in the relegation zone in position 17 with 13 points and confidence at an all-time low after going for five games without a win.

Yesterday’s win saw Chapungu move into 15th place on the log with 16 points while Bulawayo City are one place behind on 14 points.

The mid-season break seemed to have re-energised the Air Force of Zimbabwe side and Dhlakama was a relieved man after the match as he expressed satisfaction at the way his team has started the second half of the season.

“It’s a good start for us going forward, we need to just keep focused and working hard to persevere and endure so that we accumulate as many points as possible going forward,” Dhlakama said.

“We are doing well especially on the recruitment side, we are trying to beef up the team and we have new players, new blood and young players to help the team going forward.”

Besides the goal there was nothing much in the game as the two teams failed to create any meaningful chances in the first half, with play characterised by a lot of stray passes.

The best chance of the half came four minutes from half time when Ian Nyoni broke loose on the right side and unleashed a scorcher which was saved for a corner by Kelvin Nyoni in goal for Bulawayo City.

From the resultant corner, Emmanuel Chitauro’s header was cleared off the line by Eric Mudzingwa.

The second half was also largely similar to the first period as both sides failed to assert themselves on the match.

With the tie seemingly headed for a draw, Dhlakama brought in Edmore Muzanenhamo and with his first touch, he hit a low shot that Kelvin Nyoni failed to deal with resulting in Chirape tapping home from close range.

Chirape looked like he was coming in from an offside position when he profited from the Amakhosi goalkeeper’s parry.

Bulawayo City coach Amin Soma Phiri was disappointed by his goalkeeper and the refereeing.

“We played well but an error, simple goalkeeping error, they scored when we were pressurising; I don’t know what the goalkeeper was thinking, his reaction was too slow,” Phiri said.

“Everyone saw the guy who scored; did you see where he came from? He came from the nets, it’s a referee’s error and it’s a goalkeeping error.”

Yesterday’s results:

Dynamos 1-1 Chicken Inn, Black Rhinos 1-0 Highlanders, Triangle United 5-0 Shabanie Mine, Chapungu 1-0 Bulawayo City, Bulawayo Chiefs 0-1 Yadah FC, Mutare City Rovers 0-2 Nichrut