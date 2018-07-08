Zvirekwi returns

Harare City.................. 0

CAPS United............... 0

HARARE - Hardlife Zvirekwi made a cameo return for CAPS United when he was introduced as a second half substitute in their goalless draw Castle Lager Premiership against Harare City here yesterday.

Zvirekwi had not seen any action since the start of the current campaign after he was amputated above his left wrist following a car crash along Samora Machel Avenue in Eastlea in March during the off-season break.

After working on his fitness levels, the 31-year-old was registered during the mid-season break at the start of this month.

Yesterday, he was afforded some game time when he replaced Simba Nhivi three minutes from full time much to the delight of a handful of Makepekepe fans who braved the chilly weather to come and cheer on their team.

It was an emotional moment for the CAPS United skipper as he was handed the armband by his vice Stephen Makatuka.

Zvirekwi almost provided an assist with his first touch from a free-kick on the left side only for goalkeeper Ryan Harrison to come to the rescue of Harare City.

Before his introduction — Harare City had controlled the game for larger periods with exciting midfielder Tatenda Tumba proving to be a handful for Makepekepe backline each time he was in possession.

At the end though, a draw was probably a fair result as the Green Machine also had their chances especially in the second half but were let down by their strikers Nhivi, John Zhuwawo and Brian Muzondiwa.

Harare City coach Mark Harrison was impressed with his team’s performance.

“I think first we were the better team by far. We played some good football,” he said.

“Second half, CAPS resorted to just pumping the ball forward which is disappointing. But they made the best out of it and pinned us a bit.

Harare City remain in seventh place on the log with 29 points while CAPS United are third with 30 points from 18 matches.