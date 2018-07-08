I've some unfinished business: Mutasa

HARARE - Lloyd Mutasa received a lot of criticism after accepting his re-appointment as Dynamos coach having earlier been sacked two weeks earlier following a dreadful start to this year’s Castle Lager Premiership campaign.

The former Glamour Boys midfielder was temporarily relieved of his duties in May after only 10 rounds of action, a period which saw the fading Harare giants amassing a paltry nine points.

But that decision to fire Mutasa was met with resistance within the management with some arguing he needed more time with the team as he had assembled a relatively new-look side following the departure of several key players during off season.

Some of the key players who left DeMbare include the club’s Player of the Year Tichaona Chipunza, who joined Ngezi Platinum Stars while their Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba left the club over non-payment of signing-on fees and allowances.

Mutasa’s critics are of the feeling that his decision to bounce back in the Glamour Boys’ dugout resembles a man who is desperate.

They feel the decision will not help to curb exploitation of coaches by PSL clubs, who are desperate for instant results.

For the former DeMbare player, however, the desire to see his project reaching its full potential is the reason he took the offer.

Upon his sacking in May, the DeMbare camp resembled a funeral parlour as most players failed to come to terms with his departure.

“People are allowed to say their own views. I know I am not desperate. I am here to work with these youngsters who I believe will go on and achieve big things if they are kept together,” Mutasa told the Daily News.

“I believe I have unfinished business. This is a relatively new team from the one we had last season and they need a bit of time to click. It’s not like these boys have been that bad like other people want us to believe.

“There are some few areas that need to be rectified and I am glad we are slowly getting there.”

Since his return to the dugout Mutasa only presided over the team’s 1-0 win over Nichrut before the season took a two-week break.

Following his re-appointment, Mutasa missed the 3-0 defeat to Triangle and the 1-0 win over Mutare City rovers as he was away with the Warriors for the Cosafa Cup in South Africa.

Mutasa is now leading his troops into battle today against a solid Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium as they begin their second round campaign.

Dynamos lost 0-1 to the Gamecocks in their season opener in the reverse fixture and Mutasa wants his charges to show their intent by collecting maximum points today.

“We are very much thankful for the two-week break. Some of the youngsters who were on the injury list managed to recover and I think we have a clean bill of health and everyone is itching to go,” Mutasa said.

“I think Chicken Inn have always been our bogey side. We lost 1-0 in our opening game away from home and this time we will be at home and we are very much confident of getting a positive result.

“I think we want to turn the tide, we have always said we no longer have control over the destiny of the championship but what we can only do is to try and be the best team in the second half of the season.”

Mutasa is hoping his charges will be able to take it from where they left against Nichrut.

“Consistency is all what we are looking for in this second half of the season and the youngsters are ready to do duty,” he said.

“I would love to believe the two wins before the break somehow lifted the boys’ spirits and we would love to pick it up from there.”

Fixtures:

Today: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (NSS), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot)