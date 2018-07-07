US calls for probe into Byo bomb blast

HARARE - The United States called for an investigation into a bomb blast that took place during a rally on June 23, and punishment for the perpetrators to prevent further attacks.

US embassy Charge d’ Affaires Jennifer Savage slammed the tragic loss of the lives of Colour Sergeant Stanley Mugunzva and Nelson Dube in an explosion that saw President Emmerson Mnangagwa survive the Bulawayo grenade attack.

“These individuals died in the line of service, but that does not undo the damage done to those they left behind,” Savage said on the occasion of the commemoration of the 242nd independence of the US on July 4.

“Our hearts go out to them and to those injured, and our hopes go with those who survived.”

The US also mourned the loss of two-year-old Professor Lumbe “who died in a heinous, unthinkable death last month.”

“We hope that justice proceeds swiftly in both cases to prevent further attacks and loss of life. This is why the peace pledge that many of the contesting political party leaders have signed is so important. We echo your call for an end to violence directed at any party or candidate,” Savage said.