SECZ to launch online system

HARARE - An online system allowing ordinary people to buy shares on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is set to be launched on July 16.

According to a notice issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SECZ) yesterday, the platform, named C-TRADE, allows for easy access to the ZSE for everyone.

“Developed by Escrow Systems, C-TRADE is an end to end innovation that harnesses and promotes participation of every type of investor on the Zimbabwean stock markets, through mobile and Internet-based platforms while linking all capital markets participation,” SECZ said.

Through the new initiative, SECZ said small retail investors, right up to the largest institutions, can have direct access to the equities markets.

“This entails that through a single platform an investor can access multiple exchanges and securities depositories to trade their securities,” SECZ said.

The platform allows one to place an order to buy or sell shares listed on the stock exchange; view the shares that one owns on one’s Internet-enabled device, access to real-time market data such as prices of shares, volume traded, bids, offers and integrates or links the investor, the broker, the ZSE and the Central Securities Depository.