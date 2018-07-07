Mark Zuckerberg now third richest person in the world

WASHINGTON - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is now the third richest person in the world, surpassing famed investor Warren Buffett.

Zuckerberg's net worth increased to $81.6 billion on Friday, Bloomberg reported, after Facebook shares went up 2.4%. That is the equivalent of around R1.11 trillion.

The social network is now valued at about $571 billion, or R7.8 trillion, going into the weekend.

Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, meanwhile, has a net worth of about $81.1 billion.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates are still ahead of Zuckerberg, with net worths of $139.6 billion and $92.3 billion, respectively. This is the first time that the top three wealthiest people in the world all made their fortunes in technology.

Despite Facebook's string of scandals in the wake of the 2016 US presidential election — including accusations that the social network helped undermine democracy — Zuckerberg's fortune doesn't appear to be suffering for any of it.

Ayiso mali. Ngu mbhalo osephepheni kuphela kumbe inombolo eze khomputa. Imali ise afrika. I golide basi tshontshela baze banotha. Emzini we Nkosi ye ngilandi leziphunu kanye lamafoku ngawe golide. Lapho ababhoshela khona ligolide. Kumele singavumeli igolide lisiya ngapanhle.

Duke of Matebele , Wesexville Kraal - 7 July 2018

