Duo fined $300 for possession of 45 boxes bronco

HARARE - Two Harare men found in possession of 45 boxes containing 50 x 100ml of broncleer cough syrup yesterday pleaded guilty to illegal possession of unregistered medicines.

Ernest Mushava, 41, and Restern Nhende, 45, had appeared before Harare magistrate Jospehine Sande charged with contravening section 29 (1) (a) of the Medicines Allied Substances Control Act.

The two were fined $300 or 130 days imprisonment. Two months were suspended on condition that the pair does not commit a similar offence inside three years.

It is the State’s case that on July 5, at around 1430 hours, detectives from CID Drugs were on patrol when they received information that Mushava and Nhende were on their way to number 62 Gleneagles First Class bus garage, carrying broncleer cough syrup in the bus.

Acting on the information, the detectives proceeded to the bus garage premises in Harare where upon arrival they intercepted Mushava and Nhende.

The detectives indentified themselves to Mushava and Nhende before going on to search the vehicle they were travelling in. They discovered 45 boxes of 50 x 100ml bottles of broncleer cough syrup. The recovered medicines had a street value of $6 750.

Broncleer is a cough syrup mostly taken by youths in both the low and high-density areas of Zimbabwe.

Those who abuse the illicit syrup, which goes by the moniker mushonga, ngoma-h, brongo or sisomu, call the act of imbibing the liquid drug kudira or kushamira.