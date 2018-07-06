Yabo hopes for improvement

HARARE - Cranborne Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera wants his side to score more goals when they travel to Pfupajena Stadium to face lowly Ngezi Platinum Stars U19 tomorrow in a Zifa Northern Region Division One match.

The One Commando-based army side lost their grip on the top of the log following last weekend’s home 1-1 draw with Mushowani Stars.

Saruchera’s side go into tomorrow’s match in third place on the log with 29 points from 16 matches.

Bullets trail log leaders Beta XI by five points and second-placed Golden Valley by two.

Tomorrow they come up against Ngezi Platinum Stars development side that has been inconsistent throughout the first half of the season.

Tavaka Gumbo’s side picked up only their second win of the season inside 16 matches when they beat Karoi United 2-1 last weekend.

Platinum miners are currently just three places above bottom place on the log with 13 points and are in danger of going down.

Ngezi Platinum U19 are occupying the lower end of the log table, Saruchera is not taking them lightly.

“We are going to Ngezi Platinum and it’s not going to be an easy game. I have watched them play in one or two games and they are not a bad side,” he told the Daily News.

“We are going fight to get back to winning ways because we don’t want to be behind the leading pack by many points.”

After failing to pick up maximum points in their last outing against Mushowani, Saruchera believes getting goals will be the key to their success at Pfupajena tomorrow.

“If you look at our team, we are very solid at the back but we need to score more goals,” he said.

“Last week, we played well but we couldn’t score more than one goal and that’s why we ended up drawing the match.

“Against Ngezi Platinum, we need to score at least more than two goals if we are to win the match.”

This weekend’s action in the second tier division gets underway today when struggling Al-Buraak hosts Air Force of Zimbabwe side Blue Jets at Ellis Robbins this afternoon.

Naison Muchekela’s side are currently just one place off the bottom in 17th place with 12 points and desperately need to start winning in order to escape relegation.

At the weekend, Al-Buraak lost 2-1 to ZRP FC while Blue Jets beat Herentals U20 1-0.

Log leaders, Beta XI are on the road away to Banket United at Kuwadzana Stadium on Sunday while second-placed Golden Valley take on Mushowani Stars at Chaminuka Stadium.

FIXTURES

Today: Al-Buraak v Blue Jets (Ellis Robins)

Tomorrow: Herentals v Chegut Pirates (NSS, 11pm), Chinhoyi v ZRP FC (Chinhoyi), PAM United v Harare City Cubs (Muriel), Blue Swallows v Karoi United (Manyame), Mushowani v Golden Valley (Chaminuka), Ngezi Platinum U19 v Cranborne Bullets (Pfupajena)

Banket United v Beta XI (Kuwadzana)