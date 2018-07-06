XP Horns fight back

HARARE - XP Horns fought back to dislodge Police Defenders 27-22 in a National A League Rugby match at Belgravia Sports Club last weekend.

The entertaining match saw the scores level at the breather 15 apiece but as early as the second minute in the second period, Police went over the whitewash for their first try of the match.

XP Horns fought back minutes later with a converted penalty and soon after a converted try.

Police corrected themselves with two unconverted tries towards the end of the second half but Horns were not to be outdone as they added another try of their own followed by a long range conversion that narrowly missed.

The second half was full of exciting running rugby and did not disappoint the supporters who had braved the chilly weather.

With the 27-22 win, it saw XP Horns move closer to top three placed teams. Their next encounter and hurdle is against Mutare Sports Club, who are currently occupying fourth place in the National A League.

“It was another great day spent at Belgravia; the game was a nail bitter all the way with the Police opening the score sheet with a try in the first two minutes,” XP horns coach Shingi Vera told the Daily News.

“Horns may be the youngest team and newboys to the National A League arena, but they show heart and have a bright future ahead in this awesome sport. We did miss the cheerleaders though, due to prior commitments.”

Harare Sports Club with a 100 percent record lead the seven-team table with 45 points after winning all their nine matches. Old Georgians are in second place with 43 points having lost thrice in 10 matches, Old Hararians occupy third place with 36 points with seven wins from 10 games while Mutare are in fourth place with 21 points after winning five and losing five as well.

XP Horns are a distant fifth with 17 points from nine games after winning three and losing six while Alex/OJs and Police defenders anchor the bottom in their respective sixth and seventh place with 14 and six points respectively.