DeMbare eye perfect second half

HARARE - With their hopes of winning the Castle Lager Premiership title in tatters, Dynamos coach Lloyd Mutasa now wants his team to be the best team in this second half of the season.

The Glamour Boys have had a nightmarish first half of the season in which they spent the better part in the mucky waters of relegation.

DeMbare failed to build onto their second place finish last season as they currently sit in ninth place on the log table with 20 points from 17 matches.

That poor run to the season saw Mutasa being temporarily sacked after 10 matches before sensationally bouncing back exactly after two weeks. At the same time, club president Kenni Mubaiwa stepped down from his position citing indifferences with club board chairperson Bernard Marriot Lusengo.

Since his return to the team’s dugout, Mutasa only presided over the team’s 1-0 win over Nichrut before the season took a two-week break.

Mutasa is now preparing for the resumption of the campaign this weekend with a tough test against Chicken Inn at Rufaro Stadium.

Dynamos lost 0-1 to the Gamecocks in their season opener in the reverse fixture and speaking ahead of the tie, Mutasa wants his charges to get their revenge this time around.

“We are very much thankful for the break. Some of the youngsters who were on the injury list managed to recover and I think we have a clean bill of health and everyone is itching to go,” Mutasa said yesterday.

“I think we want to turn the tide, we have always said we no longer have control over the destiny of the championship but what we can only do is to try and be the best team in the second half of the season.”

Mutasa is hoping his charges will be able to take it from where they left against Nichrut.

Before the win over Cyanide Boys, DeMbare had also defeated Mutare City Rovers 1-0 in Mutasa’s absence.

“Consistency is all what we are looking for in this second half of the season and the youngsters are ready to do duty. I would love to believe the two wins before the break somehow lifted the boys’ spirits and we would love to pick up from there,” he said.

Mutasa also revealed the team is looking at the possibilities of bringing in a few new players during this mid-season transfer period.

Dynamos have since released midfielder Raphael Manuvire and are being linked with a number of players.

Midfielder Tanaka Chinyahara, who has been plying his trade in Denmark, is one of the players believed to be on the radar of Dynamos while negotiations with former Cameroonian striker Christian Ntouba are on-going.

“So far there is nothing yet. We are still searching for one or two players but probably it will be proper for us to divulge their names when all the formalities are done,” Mutasa said.

Fixtures:

Tomorrow: Harare City v CAPS United (Rufaro, 2pm), FC Platinum v ZPC Kariba (Mandava, 2pm), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (NSS, 1:30pm)

Sunday: Mutare City Rovers v Nichrut (Vengere), Dynamos v Chicken Inn (Rufaro), Black Rhinos v Highlanders (National Sports), Bulawayo Chiefs v Yadah (Luveve), Triangle United v Shabanie Mine (Gibbo), Chapungu v Bulawayo City (Ascot)