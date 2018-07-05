Relocation of Dema tollgate welcomed

HARARE - Manyame and Chitungwiza residents have welcomed the relocation of the Dema tollgate but expect it to be done expediently.

Chitungwiza and Manyame Residents Association (Camera) director Marvellous Kumalo said while the move was welcome, residents were praying that this was not a political gimmick.

The move comes just after Camera had written to the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) to move the tollgate to another location.

“The plans of removing the tollgate have been rumoured for a long time but commuters and motorists from nearby areas were still being deprived of their hard earned cash on a daily basis. Zinara must do its part and remove this improperly located tollgate forthwith,” he said.

Kumalo said the delays have been prejudicing people who are already struggling to make ends meet.

He, however, quizzed why Zinara did not exempt residents from areas surrounding the tollgate as had been done for those who commute from Christon Bank (Mazowe) to Harare daily.

“Our campaign will not stop until they move the tollgate. When they announced that they would move it, we were in the process of drafting a petition to Parliament on the issue.

“We will consult and move forward as advised by the residents and our lawyers,” Kumalo said.

In a letter Camera wrote to Zinara on Monday, they argued that the tollgate should be moved to Mabhauwa shopping centre which is further up the road so as not to inconvenience commuters.

Yesterday Zinara spokesperson Augustine Moyo said the roads administrator had noted the concerns and action was being taken to relocate the tollgate from where it was.

“I can confirm that all necessary procedures to ensure the relocation of the tollgate have been done and we are now awaiting the gazetting of the new site in the Government Gazette which is a pre-requisite in terms of the law.

“In the meanwhile, for those residents who live within the 10km radius from the tollgate, exemptions are being processed and granted by Zinara as required by the law to ameliorate any inconveniences that may be encountered by the motoring public,” Moyo said.