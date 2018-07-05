No Zim dollar return: RBZ

STAFF WRITER  •  5 July 2018 1:38PM  •  3 comments

HARARE - The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has refuted claims circulating on social media about the reintroduction of the banished local unit.

Social media sites such as WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter were awash with a document purportedly issued by RBZ announcing a comeback of the Zimbabwe dollar which was phased out due to hyperinflation.

But in a statement issued yesterday, RBZ governor John Mangudya said the article was false and malicious.

“The RBZ wishes to advise members of the public that an article being circulated on social media regarding the reintroduction of the Zimbabwe dollar is false and malicious. The RBZ dismisses the false article on the reintroduction of the local currency with the contempt it deserves,” Mangudya said.

“Members of the public should ignore the social media article which has apparently been created and circulated by people who seem bent on manipulating parallel market rates for personal gain at the expense of the unsuspecting public.”

Mangudya reiterated that the nation would still be using the multi-currency system and urged the public to be alert to people who raise such alarm to achieve their personal gains.

No Zim dollar return and also there will be no return of the USD that you put into a ZW bank comrades - only mabondi at best via card at TM !

ace mukadota - 5 July 2018

Do not be fooled my dear Cdes. Listen to various presentations made on the campaign trail. These guys are working on the introduction of local currency. The only debate is one the timing with a consensus in the ED Camp that the local dollar is to be introduced during the first year of an ED five year term. As for RBZ, I respect them very much - professional technocrats but their role is to implement policy basically to do what Mukupe and Mustvangwa tell them. So Zimbabwe are we putting our country in Mukupe's hands? Vote Chamisa for the USD economy, swift reengagement (World Bank and IMF) and a progressive Zimbabwe.

Diaspora Proxy Vote Strategy - 5 July 2018

Royal gold coins will be on sale next year - 1C: $1100. For those fortunate , vachabatsira basa rakakosha will be paid in coins - well vazhinji two coins pamwezi dzinokwana yimwe ikatosara mukayenda kuhorodhi ku Paris or Melbourne.

Duke of Matebele , Royal Wealth. - 5 July 2018

