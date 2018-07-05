Beta XI face Banket test

HARARE - After maintaining their lead at the top of the Zifa Northern Region Division One at the weekend, Beta XI will be on the road when they face Banket United at Kuwadzana Stadium on Sunday.

Beta XI currently enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the log with 34 points from 16 matches while Golden Valley are in second place with 31 points.

Last weekend, the Mt Hampden-based side needed a last minute goal from MacKenzie Maratu to beat PAM United 1-0 at Motor Action Sports Club.

Prince Kadewere’s side will have to be at their best in order to get a positive result on Sunday because Banket are normally a tough nut to crack at Kuwadzana Stadium.

Banket United are currently in 10th place on the log with 20 points from 16 matches and come into Sunday’s game following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with DZ Evangel at Dzivarasekwa Stadium.

Speaking with the Daily News after the win over PAM United, Kadewere was not getting carried away with his team’s ascendency to the top of the log.

“Look, we are just still newcomers to Division One, we were promoted from Division Two this year and it’s the first time playing in this league for some of our players,” he said.

“We will just take it a game as it comes but that does not mean if the opportunity of getting promotion presents itself, we will not take it.”

Second-placed Golden Valley are on the road away to Mushonawani Stars at Chaminuka Stadium on Saturday.

A win for Ignatius Kapitapita’s side sees them temporarily go top of the log since they have a better goal difference than Beta XI.

Golden Valley will be buoyed for Saturday’s match following a 2-1 win over Trojan Stars at the weekend.

Mushowani on the other hand are equally revved up for this match as it gives them a chance to close the gap on the leading pack.

The Bindura-based side are currently in fourth place on the log with 28 points following last weekend’s 1-1 draw with Cranborne Bullets at One Commando.

Cranborne Bullets will be hoping to put away that disappointing draw with Mushowani when they travel to Chegutu to face lowly Ngezi Platinum Stars U19.

Nesbert Saruchera’s men will be expected to bounce back to winning ways by defeating the relegation-threatened hosts.

Ngezi Platinum, who beat Karoi United 2-1 at the weekend, are currently just three places off the bottom of the log with 13 points from 16 matches.

Fixtures

Friday: Al Buraak v Blue Jets (Ellis Robins)

Saturday: Herentals v Chegutu Pirates (NSS, 11pm), Chinhoyi v ZRP FC (Chinhoyi), PAM United v Harare City Cubs (Muriel), Blue Swallows v Karoi United (Manyame), Mushowani v Golden Valley (Chaminuka), Ngezi Platinum U19 v Cranborne Bullets (Pfupajena),

Sunday: Banket United v Beta XI (Kuwadzana)