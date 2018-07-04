Zimra opens branch in Marondera

Farayi Machamire  •  4 July 2018 4:09PM  •  0 comments

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has opened a branch in Marondera.

In a notice issued yesterday, the tax authority said the branch is only meant for functions to do with domestic taxes.

“Zimra would like to advise its valued clients and stakeholders that we opened an office in Marondera on July 1, 2018 at Standard Charted Bank Building Stand number 51 Pine Street/The Green Marondera. All our clients in and around Marondera can now visit our new office that will be open from 0800hours to 1700hours, Monday to Friday and 0800hours to 1230hours Saturdays,” reads part of the notice.

“The office will be offering only Domestic Taxes functions.”

