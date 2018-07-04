SOUTHERN NEWS | Ex-minister slams Zhuwao

BULAWAYO - Former National Healing minister Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has come out guns blazing against former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew, Patrick Zhuwao, over what he termed misguided statements on the Gukurahundi atrocities.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Theresa May, which he reproduced on his weekly blog last week, Zhuwao — who was among alleged kingpins of the vanquished Generation 40 (G40) faction — “recklessly” touched on the post-independence political disturbances which, according to Ndlovu, sought to absolve Mugabe.

In his letter, the former Labour and Public Service minister, on numerous occasions kept on referring to the Gukurahundi atrocities.

“The British government, and I dare say various British institutions, are colluding with Mnangagwa in his despicable subterfuge that has the hallmark of the 1980s Gukurahundi massacres that saw the loss of thousands of lives.

Zhuwao also noted; “The northern half of the country has witnessed 78,4 percent of the political violence in Zimbabwe over the past two decades. That spatial approach to repression is reminiscent of the engineered Gukurahundi massacres of the early 1980s.

“Honourable prime minister, I am sure that you are aware that one of the incidents that allegedly sparked the Gukurahundi Massacres was the abduction and subsequent brutal murder of Western tourists, who included British citizens, in Matabeleland in July 1982.”

This, however, did not go down well with Mzila Ndlovu, an outspoken “Gukurahundi activist”.

“It is not my obligation to speak for the late British Conservative Prime Minister Mrs Margaret Thatcher and her government on the matter of their complicit in the Matabeleland genocide of the eighties which you rightly refer to as Gukurahundi though you have such an appallingly convoluted view of events around this crime,” Mzila-Ndlovu reacted in a two-page letter to Zhuwao.

“Neither is it my intention to defend the current British Conservative Prime Minister, Mrs Theresa May over her government’s condonation of the November . . . (2017) in Zimbabwe because the events which preceded and followed the change of power shed enough light on that too.

“However, to suggest that British involvement in the internal affairs of Zimbabwe has only been through Chiwenga and Mnangagwa is as mischievous as it is criminal.

“You are a relative of the ‘deposed’ despot Robert Mugabe, the person who was prime minister of Zimbabwe when the atrocities committed against innocent and unarmed civilians of Matabeleland and the Midlands took place,” he said.

“It is preposterous for you to try to cleanse Mugabe’s involvement and do an out-of-court unilateral acquittal from any wrong doing through an act of deliberate omission of his name from your twisted list of mass murderers.”

Mzila-Ndlovu appealed to Zhuwao to apologise over his statement which he deemed reckless.



“Please, apologise to the people of this country for insulting their intelligence. The Gukurahundi genocide was planned and orchestrated under the cruel leadership of your uncle and most of you got where you were in life stations because of the ethnic exclusion agenda of the people of Matabeleland from the privileges brought by independence to black people,” Mzila-Ndlovu said.

He added that Mugabe and his henchman, including Zhuwao’s former comrades-turned-enemies, are collectively guilty of the crime of genocide in Zimbabwe.

Mzila-Ndlovu also accused Zhuwao of lying about how Gukurahundi started.

“You lie that the Gukurahundi massacres were triggered by the abduction of foreign tourists. Those who care to know will be aware that the preparations for the training of the 5th Brigade started sometime in 1980 or early in 1981 such that by August 1981 a group of 106 North Korean Military Advisers had arrived in the capital, Harare and stayed at (a Harare hotel) incurring a whopping bill of $12 983.00, settled by Mugabe’s government.”

“Their purpose was to help set up the 5th Brigade that would be unleashed upon innocent people by your uncle. The six tourists were only abducted on July 23, 1982. Please learn to respect sequence, especially that of political events so vulnerable to distortions by crooks like yourself for their selfish ends,” said Mzila-Ndlovu.

Chief Ndiweni revels in anti-Mpofu ruling

BULAWAYO - Ntabazinduna chief Felix Nhlanhla Ndiweni has praised the country’s judiciary after a magistrates’ court here ruled in his favour against Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu.

This was after Ndiweni, who for years has been at loggerheads with Mpofu, was granted a peace order against the minister last week.

Ndiweni teamed up with two other chiefs Neville Ndondo and chief Deli Asher Mabhena to apply for a peace order against Mpofu and nine of his accomplices they accused of unleashing a reign of terror against them.

“The first respondent (Mpofu), who is local Member of Parliament and minister of Home affairs, has abused his office and authority by constantly throwing spanners into the chief’s work using his agents and thugs who include the second to the tenth respondents,” Ndiweni said in his court application.

Magistrate Adelaide Mbeure interdicted Mpofu from interfering with the traditional leaders’ works.

However, a visibly delighted Ndiweni described the ruling as profound for the people in his area.

“It is a profound ruling, in the sense that it is has been done against a sitting minister of Home Affairs, who is in charge of the law enforcement in the country,” Ndiweni told Southern News.

“I think a precedent has been set, because we have high-ranking government officials like Mpofu who misuse their power to achieve personal gains. All we are saying is we have rights as traditional leaders. We cannot allow those above us trampling on us as they will,” he said.

Ndiweni added: “As I am speaking, the people of Ntabazinduna are celebrating after news filtered through that the one who was tormenting us has been ordered to stay away from us. We want a peaceful life not the hell we were being subjected to. This is a new dispensation and things have to change.”

Ndiweni said following the ruling, he has taken it upon himself to encourage fellow chiefs who are being persecuted to take a similar stance.

Ndiweni, formerly based in the United Kingdom for about 40 years, returned home a few years ago to take over the chieftainship following the death of his much-feared and respected father, Chief Khaisa Ndiweni.

So bad has been the tiff between the two such that the traditional leader wrote a stinging letter to former President Robert Mugabe in which he highlighted what he described as persecution from Mpofu.

Mpofu has refused to recognise Ndiweni ever since he took over the chieftainship, arguing it was the latter’s brother who is based in the UK, Thambo, who is the heir-apparent.

The burly minister early this year told Southern News that he viewed Ndiweni as a political opponent than a traditional leader.

“I don’t know him, we have never sat down and discussed. I think he is more political than traditional. He is a political animal as opposed to a traditional person. There should not be any reason why he should just issue statements attacking a senior member of the party.

“We know he has been hosting Mujuru, G40 and all the opposition parties. He is a political and traditional tyrant. He is not a chief. He has not been anointed. I got messages from the real chief, his brother Thambo who is in the UK. He is already talking to the Chief’s Council to say he should not be entertained,” Mpofu explained.

He, however, noted that he had nothing personal with Ndiweni. “I have nothing against him but he is an individual who has got his own agenda, a political agenda. If it was a traditional agenda, I would talk to him. I talk to Ndiweni’s son, Douglas, and the heir-apparent, Thambo.”