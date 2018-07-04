Intimidation claims ahead of polls

HARARE - Epworth legislator Zalerah Makari has accused Zanu PF aspiring MP Kudakwashe Damson of intensifying intimidation tactics ahead of forthcoming elections.

This comes as the Zimbabwe Peace Project yesterday noted “more cases of posters being torn being reported with the latest in Epworth, Damson supporters tearing Makari’s posters.”

Until April, Makari was a Zanu PF official but was inexplicably disqualified from contesting during the Zanu PF primary polls in which Damson emerged winner. She then filed nomination papers as an independent candidate.

A total 73 000 people have successfully registered to vote in Epworth and will cast their ballot on July 30.

Makari said she was being inundated with grievances alleging that Damson had threatened that the army would burn down the houses of all those who did not vote for Zanu PF.

“The situation unfolding in Epworth is very unfortunate and I am amazed why the police are not moving in to arrest him in the face of so many dockets opened against him. The president has been preaching against violence but there are still party elements that believe in violence,” she said.

Makari said it’s not only ordinary people who have faced Damson’s threats, but she was personally harassed by her rival.

“I have had threats on my life but my thrust is development and passion to change lives.”

Only recently, Zanu PF Epworth Ward 1 councillor Elina Mazhandu quit the ruling party citing widespread harassment and threats on her life by party members allegedly led by Damson.

But Damson refuted claims he has been threatening the electorate, claiming he is actually a victim of violence.

“My brother, citizens in Epworth are angry at the councillors and sitting MP for failing to protect their interests. These people are hiding behind my name when it’s clear that the people no longer want them,” he said.

Makari said in her two-and-a-half tenure, “I built two schools Glenwood Primary and Mabvazuva Secondary, upgraded Epworth poly clinic, did road signage, street lights, opened up roads and regularised stands,” she said.

“I am seeking a five-year mandate to improve on the ground work I have already begun, to bring meaningful development to the people of Epworth, to transform the lives of the people of Epworth for the better, a day at a time. I believe the people of Epworth will resist the intimidation and vote for me on July 30,” she said.