Govt fighting obstetric fistula

HARARE - Government has put in place measures to eliminate injury resulting from giving birth, otherwise known as obstetric fistula.

The measures include the provision of emergency obstetric care services in selected sites.

Other strategies encompass the promotion of ante natal care, availability of waiting mother’s home at the health facilities, increasing institutional deliveries by skilled birth attendants and improving access to basic emergency obstetric care.

Obstetric fistula is one of the most serious and tragic childbirth injuries leading to a hole between the birth canal and bladder or rectum caused by prolonged (over six hours), obstructed labour.

It leaves women leaking urine and faeces and often leads to depression and social isolation due to the smell that comes with the condition.

“For the women who are unfortunate to have Obstetric Fistula, the ministry in partnership with United Population Fund and Women and Health Alliance International is providing free surgery for women with Obstetric Fistula at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital with plans to decentralise the surgeries by end of year,” said the director of family health in the ministry of Health and Child Care, Bernard Madzima.

While the true extent of the obstetric fistula in Zimbabwe is unknown, statistics from the United Nations show that for every woman who dies, approximately 20 suffer serious injury or disability of which obstetric fistula is one of the serious injuries.