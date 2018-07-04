Duo in soup for defacing Mnangagwa's posters

HARARE - Two Harare men who allegedly defaced President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s campaign posters at a tuckshop in Epworth before replacing them with the campaign poster of an independent candidate appeared in court yesterday.

Peter Bizare, 29, and Tatenda Kamutungunde, 25, of Cain Nkala Tembwe, were not asked to plead when they appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzayi Mugwagwa yesterday.

The pair is being charged with contravening section 152 (1) of the Electoral Act which prohibits destruction of political posters. They are also facing charges of assaulting the complainant.

They were represented by Noble Chinhanu and Idirashe Chikomba of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

Bizarre and Kamutungunde were released on $20 bail and ordered not to interfere with witnesses and continue residing at their present addresses.

Prosecutor Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on June 30 around 3am, Bizare and Kamutungunde approached the complainant at his wooden tuck shop and pasted two political posters of independent candidate Zalera Makari on the walls.

The court heard that Bizare and Kamutungunde did not seek the tuckshop owner’s approval when they did so.

It was alleged that the duo also tore two posters of Mnangagwa which were displayed on a screen of the tuck shop.

Later that morning, Bizare and Kamutungunde allegedly teamed up with other accomplices who are still at large and followed the complainant to his residence at 481 Belaphezi Epworth.

The complainant was allegedly held by the collar and threatened by the gang who shouted at him.

The State has lined up witnesses to testify against the accused persons and they have been positively identified by the complainant.