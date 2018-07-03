Tiripano replaces Jarvis

HARARE - Donald Tiripano has been called in to replace injured seamer Kyle Jarvis ahead of this morning’s crucial triangular series Twenty20 match against Australia at Harare Sports Club.

Jarvis injured his bowling hand while attempting a catch during Zimbabwe’s 74-run defeat in the opening match of the series against Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday.

Although there were fears that he had fractured his right thumb, those fears were allayed when a scan later on revealed that it had only dislocated.

However, Jarvis is still feeling pain in the thumb and is now unlikely to take any part in the remainder of the series which comes to an end on Sunday.

The injury has opened the door for Tiripano, 30, who made his T20 debut against Afghanistan in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates in 2016.

The Mountaineers pace bowler has played a total of eight T20 matches with his last match coming in June 2016 against India in Harare.

Meanwhile, the youthful batsman Tarisai Musakanda, who top scored for Zimbabwe on debut in the opening defeat to Pakistan, has backed the team to bounce back in the series.

“The first thing is that all the aspects of the game must come together, that is we field well, we bowl well and we bat well then obviously we come in to play to win,” Musakanda said after the game against Pakistan.

“I understand this is the first game, it didn’t go down really well for us but trust us, we believe in our camp and we are really looking forward to winning.”

With the absence of senior players like Brendan Taylor, Sikandar Raza, Graeme Cremer and Craig Ervine, who have opted out of the triangular series due to unpaid salaries and allowances, Musakanda has faith in the new generation of Zimbabwean cricketers to hold their own.

“I think the future is bright, even if you look at our domestic league and a look at other players who are not here, the likes of Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, a very good striker of the ball and Rugare Magarira, a very good bowler,” he said.

“I think let’s just give ourselves just that chance throughout this year. It’s a big thing; T20 is going to be big on Zimbabwe batters.

“Obviously there’s been a change (the coming in for new coach); guys have started expressing themselves more and still working on other skills, weaknesses and stuff like that.”