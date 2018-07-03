Luphala's TelOne FC thump Shesham

GWERU - TELONE FC bounced back to winning ways in emphatic fashion with a 3-1 win over Shesham in a super charged Zifa Central Region Division One League match on Saturday.

Joel Luphahla’s side got the bragging rights of the Gweru derby courtesy of a Mostafa Ponyera brace while Blessing Bulagamo scored the other at Ascot Stadium.

Shesham got their consolation from Farai Sibanda.

The win means TelOne are now third on the log table with 18 points from 11 matches tied on the same number of points with leaders Whawha and second-placed ZPC Munyati.

It’s a tight promotion race in the Central Region because fourth and fifth-placed Tongogara and Vumbachikwe are also on 18 points.

Luphahla believes his team is on the right track after picking up their first win following a defeat to Vumbachikwe and a draw with ZPC Munyati.

“We are within our targets, which is a top four finish. This is a new team; we assembled a new team and whatever is happening to us is a bonus, we are trying our best to be a competitive side,” Luphahla said.

On the derby victory, the former Warriors winger said it was a big boost for his youthful side as the season reached the half way stage as they look to consolidate their good start in the second round.

“It’s a big boost to some of these boys, in derbies anything can happen. We are happy that today we won on another day; it could have been a different result. We will try to sign new players to boost our team and sustain whatever we have,” Luphahla said.

Vumbachikwe continued with their fine run with a 1-0 victory over Blanket Mine in a derby in Gwanda while Ivan Hoe and Lesafre played out a two-all draw in Kwekwe.

Luke Petros’ Whawha made it four draws on the trot as they were held to a goalless stalemate at home by army side Tongogara.

Despite the draw, Whawha remained top of the log with 18 points from 11 matches.

FC Platinum U19 face off with MSU in a mid week fixture tomorrow in Zvishavane and a win in that encounter will see them finish the first half of the season top of the log.

The FCP development side currently sits in sixth place on the log with 17 points from 10 matches.