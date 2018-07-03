Eddie Cross commends ED

Farayi Machamire  •  3 July 2018 2:24PM  •  20 comments

HARARE - Former Morgan Tsvangirai’s ally Eddie Cross believes his former mentor’s nemesis President Emmerson Mnangagwa has turned a new leaf and is on the right track, subtly endorsing him as a viable candidate for the July 30 polls.

Mnangagwa plunges into his first presidential election at the end of this month with the prospect of facing stiff competition from the country’s biggest opposition coalition, the Nelson Chamisa-led MDC Alliance. Cross, who as an MDC official spent close to two decades trying to dislodge Zanu PF, says since the military-assisted transition in November last year which dislodged former president Robert Mugabe and led to Mnangagwa’s ascendence to the presidency “our world has certainly changed and it is very noticeable.

“We have more freedom than at any time since the Rhodesian government clamped down on the nationalists and detained most of them in 1964. The repressive laws adopted at that time were never dismantled by ... Mugabe who then used them to repress all opposition in his efforts to establish a one party State,” Cross wrote on his blog.

“… We do not have to ask the police for permission to meet, we do not feel that we are being watched or followed when we go about our business, the sense of repression and fear has almost dissipated. It’s a process that has not been formalised (and it’s not permanent until it is) but it’s real and even our visitors from abroad feel the difference when they enter the country.”

For good measure Mnangagwa has also opened his door to advice from the renowned economist.

“….We have 40 000 or more people trying to win a seat in these elections, 23 of them want to be president. The other day I had an appointment with our current President at 09.00hrs in the morning. I eventually saw him at 11.30. He was not well, had a streaming cold and was completely exhausted. Just look at the above and ask yourself, would anyone want this burden?” Cross said.

“Not me, but the key element is discovering how to work together and get the best minds and people on the job. Zimbabwe will not overcome its many difficulties and problems unless we learn to work together as a great big team.”

The sitting Member of Parliament for Bulawayo East who is not standing in the forthcoming elections however, noted that there are still problems with regards to access to the Zimbabwe Electoral Servers.

He is also concerned with the freedom of the voters to exercise their democratic rights in secrecy in a polling station and not face retribution afterwards.

“…many essential reforms to ensure a free and fair election are still not implemented. However, despite that, my friends in Zanu PF tell me with a big smile — this election will be better that those in Kenya! They also say that it may not be free and fair in the classical sense, but it will be ‘smart’,” he said.

Comments (20)

misleading heading we deserve the freedom kwete kuti gurwe akatipa. also here there is no talk of economy so it is neither here nor there

josphat mugadzaweta - 3 July 2018

yes he is in the rght track and because of that he has my vote

madikizela - 3 July 2018

he is a man wth his people at heart.we love you

kokerai chisvo - 3 July 2018

unity and peace wll keep us moving under our president ED Mnangagwa

kamba - 3 July 2018

ED is really following the legacy of father ZimbabweKEEP IT UP COMRADE.

cde masango - 3 July 2018

indeed E.D deserve a credit for the peace that is prevailing in Zimbabwe

Dzimbawe - 3 July 2018

it really takes a mature leader to lead zimbabwe like ED MNANGAGWA

cde white - 3 July 2018

those who sayed that, it is their mandatory right to have that peace, yes, but why is it that during Mugabe era they failed to enjoy that right. E.D is just a peaceful person

dombo - 3 July 2018

Eddie Cross is being fair and thats a good analysis which shows political maturity

panda - 3 July 2018

yes, E.D represents mature leadership, he stands for peace and unity

april tafi - 3 July 2018

this is why we are saying, E.D has all votes. he deserve that.

Blade - 3 July 2018

E.D has managed to make the political ground even for all political parties, hence a room for free, fair and credible elections.

riot263 - 3 July 2018

E.D has proven beyond doubts that, he is more than capable to lead us.

zvichapera - 3 July 2018

what more would we want in Zimbabwe, freedom and economic development has come with the new dispensation

Django Django - 3 July 2018

i respect E.D for availing such an enabling environment

Sankara - 3 July 2018

we owe Mnangagwa for such a great initiative that, he has done

Chamisa Neria - 3 July 2018

moti chamisa angazvigone zvekuunza runyararo rwakadai nenhema dzake dziye ha hazvibudi

Flame - 3 July 2018

ZIM IS SO FAR PEACEFUL WE APPRECIATE THAT

Dombo Rakaomarara - 3 July 2018

Zimbabwe for the first of its time has exprienced a conducive environment for free, fair and credible elections. we thank you E.D

Evans charira - 3 July 2018

pakadai chero usingadi kumuvhotera E.D unotozongomuvhotera

haince - 3 July 2018

