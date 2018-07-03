'ED has dumped us'

Farayi Machamire  •  3 July 2018 2:35PM  •  4 comments

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa has relegated former liberation fighters to back benchers in the supposed new dispensation and surrounded himself with the same criminals that were around deposed leader Robert Mugabe, war veterans have said.

Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans’ Association (ZNLWVA) spokesperson Douglas Mahiya said war veterans had fought fiercely for the removal of Mugabe only for the door to be slammed shut in their face just when they thought their worries were over.

The war veterans fear nothing has changed and are in fact still “waiting eagerly and expecting real change politically, economically and socially” while “those who were staunch supporters of G40 are now starting to congregate around the political leadership and the president”.

“The ZNLWA has noted with serious concern that hardly less than six months the nation has forgotten the brave and unwavering battles against Mugabe and his wife Grace’s endeavour and restless desire to establish a dynasty,” Mahiya said.

“When everyone went underground, wore iron clothes in defence of self, the majority went to hide in deep trenches as Mugabe and G40 rapidly fired at anyone whom he labelled Lacoste.

“Others feared the mad dogs of the Mugabe regime and decided to bootlick the corrupt, cruel and money mongering counter revolutionary the former president and those of his inner circle had become.

“It was until the 18th of November 2017 that a successful invitation of all Zimbabwean stakeholders to gather at Zimbabwe grounds... A record over 2,8 million people took the heed of the war veterans of the liberation who led and ignited the light of the new dispensation.”

The war veterans said that show of commitment remains unnoticed by both government and the media; instead those who had gone into hiding during the military intervention are reaping the rewards of a Zimbabwe without Mugabe.

“The show in taking stock is being stolen away from the war veterans, the newspaper reportage excludes the revolutionary spirit the freedom fighters demonstrated to keep the revolutionary fire burning on course and firm although not much has yet come their way,” Mahiya said.

“Those who were idling, bootlicking, hiding in trenches got promoted at the expense of the war veterans and the masses. Those who were staunch supporters of G40 are now starting to congregate around the political leadership and the president, this way not much change will be realised.

“There is political cheating, lip service to both government and the party. Those with political eyes can recognise the ugly face of the former. I pray to God for a new mandate of government. War veterans are waiting eagerly and expecting real change politically, economically and socially. Veduwee vanhu vapiwe sando dzavo varivapenyu.”

“The war veterans association …will continue as usual to speak for themselves and the people on issues that are social or economic nature. The question of corruption will very soon take centre stage, it is of major concern.

“The nature and character of our party Zanu PF will not be removed from the radar. The damage by the G40 is being under estimated; Zanu PF has been invaded by unprogressive forces of G40 and others. The evil nature of these forces must continue to be unmasked; corruption is the symptom of the scourge.”

kkkk When these veterans are not in cabinet whoever is in it is a criminal. When Mutsangwa lost in a primary election in Norton he said Mnanagwa was going to lose national elections to opposition. But when Mutsvangwa was given a lifeline in Norton Mnanagwa will now win. Does this mean that this country is captured by these warvets. I now think Chamisa is right that you guys you had your struggle to liberate the country from colonial masters and for that you are heros. There is now need for new liberators unfortunately not you guys.

grade two - 3 July 2018

yah ma 50k makarasha muna 1997 musinga vake misha nhasi maama street kids. whither war vets

josphat mugadzaweta - 3 July 2018

Enough with and of these warvets. They are a lazy bunch that expects special favors from the government all the time.Why do they think they should a favored group.All Zimbabweans contributed to the war effort . What example are they setting up for their children?

ishe - 3 July 2018

All I can say is that war vets will never learn, its a pity. That's why Malema said that Zimbabwe has got educated people without brains, he was right. War Vets, I am also in the same group but fortunately I have got the brains, did not fight Chimurenga war alone, the war was fought by every individual from that era one way or the other. Wars did not start and end in Zimbabwe, most countries have got a war to remember but leaders came and left some where war vets and some were not. Its not about war vets only, please lets get one thing straight. You were fooled by zanu pf for 38 years, you still think and believe that you are going to get something. Sorry kadembo, vakuru vakati kwadzinorohwa matumbu ndiko kwadzinomhanyira. Think out of the box comrades. Mbada imbada haife yakasanduka kuita hwai kana mbudzi. Tarisai kutaura kunoita Mutsvangwa, anoita sezvinonzi he owns the country nevanhu vacho. Ko kana zvakadaro why did he lose primaries in Norton, kwaakazomanikidza mufana uya kuti abude? The truth is its true that he knows that elections are going to be rigged, hence he is aware that whoever (zanu pf member) is a candidate will win elections. I fought for that country and I am from and I was in the area where the war started in the 1970s and spread from, into other areas of the country, no development what so ever happened in Mt Darwin area since Independence in 1980. Its a shame really. Comrades Its time for a change. You have allowed elections to be stolen for a long time, now its time to change.

nhemacena - 3 July 2018

