Church should uphold peace

HARARE - Zimbabweans should stay calm and participate in peaceful harmonised elections as violence is associated with stunted growth among developing countries’ economies, an international peace initiative watchdog has said.

Heavenly Culture, World Peace and Restoration of Light (HWPL) urged local political players to partner religious bodies in a multi-stakeholder approach so as to preach nonviolence.

Addressing over 300 bishops and several stakeholders who witnessed the Federation for Indigenous Churches of Zimbabwe’s (FICZ) ceremony held at Saint John Apostolic Church of the Whole world’s Kuwadzana assembly, representative from HWPL, Claude Cassels reiterated the need for tolerance and coexistence among church leaders.

He said the church should shape the society’s behaviour towards different subjects. “It is the church to blame for any mishap within the society, hence peace should become the norm for any developing country to realise transformation among several lives within the society. There is greater need for church leaders to organise exchange programmes for peace initiatives from which the template is circulated as a curricular to every subject within the society.

“Compulsory peace initiatives among communities and inclusion of the aspect from early childhood will be the best investment among generations and be easily transferred contagiously as it might be taken as the national anthem for any African country that seeks to augment development.”

Cassels said society should endeavour to shun all forms of violence before, during and after elections and that it is the duty of Church to maintain peace, tolerance and inclusivity among societies regardless of creed or colour.

FICZ secretary general, Mathias Tsine (Rev) applauded peace initiatives made by indigenous Bishops throughout the country, claiming it is the duty of the church to provide chaplaincy services to both government and country at large and make sure peace becomes perennial rather than intermittent in Zimbabwe.

Tsine said: “We applaud all indigenous affiliate churches for resolutely advocating for peace and shunning corruption among all spheres of our society and we are planning to embark on massive campaigns against all forms of violence that stifles development among communities.

“As the chaplaincy of our country, the church should mould congregants into inclusive mode and make sure development is realised accordingly through avoiding deprivation and marginalisation of some subjects within our society.

“As FICZ, we are co-ordinating all affiliate churches to engage in peace initiatives from districts, branches, provincial and national levels before during and after elections,” Tsine closes.