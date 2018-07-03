Chamisa in Khupe U-turn

Farayi Machamire  •  3 July 2018 3:12PM  •  22 comments

HARARE - In a surprising development, MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has chosen to cut his losses and withdrawn his court challenge against his former colleague-turned political rival, Thokozani Khupe — over the use of the MDC-T’s name and symbol.

This effectively leaves Khupe as the substantive MDC-T leader, as well as the party’s presidential candidate in the forthcoming watershed polls — where Chamisa is contesting on the MDC Alliance ticket.

It also confirms that Khupe and Chamisa have now completely failed to heal their rift, which emerged after the death of the party’s popular founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai — who lost his valiant battle against cancer of the colon on Valentine’s Day this year.

Advocate Thabani Mpofu, representing the party group led by Chamisa, filed the application before Justice Dube in chambers, to have the matter removed from the High Court’s roll.

This came after Khupe had already successfully registered as an MDC-T presidential candidate at the Nomination Court, which meant that the case had become academic.
Khupe’s lead counsel Lovemore Madhuku consented to the matter being removed from the roll, with costs.

“We consented to an order for the matter to be removed from the roll. What it means is that they have given up for now and our client remains the only one who is the MDC-T presidential candidate,” he said.

Madhuku also said it would be difficult for Chamisa to resurrect the case after elections, as he would then need new arguments — as the use of a party name and logo would have little significance, as it was only crucial during election time.

“It is almost impossible at law for them to revive the case after the election because ... if you give up your claim to a party name or logo during an election, there can be no basis for claiming that name after the election,” he added.

Chamisa is together with President Emmerson Mnagagwa among the front-runners in the battle to lead Zimbabwe after the July 30 polls.

The MDC Alliance includes Tendai Biti’s People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Welshman Ncube’s MDC, Jacob Ngarivhume’s Transform Zimbabwe, Zanu Ndonga headed by Denford Masiyarira, and the Multi-Racial Christian Democrats which is led by Mathias Guchutu.

Biti and Ncube are former secretaries-general of the original and united MDC which was led by Tsvangirai — whose death ignited a damaging leadership tussle within the country’s largest opposition party.

The July 30 presidential plebiscite, which has a record 23 candidates, will be the first in the past two decades not to feature Mugabe and Tsvangirai.

And for the first time in post-independent Zimbabwe there will also be female presidential candidates — taking on their male counterparts for the right to occupy the most powerful political office in the country.

Comments (22)

ubonile phela ukuthi uyakwehlula ukhuphe plus vele wenubuwrongo

madikizela - 3 July 2018

aaaayas what a house of discorded voices

kokerai chisvo - 3 July 2018

ndokubvuma defeat ka uku kwwwwwwwaaaaaaaaaaaa.ayiwa khuphe chimama charemera chamisa

kamba - 3 July 2018

wagona tsaga chamisa zvoto zvinemazera

cde masango - 3 July 2018

huyayi kuzanupf where peace and unity ndokumusha kwayo and stop quarelling pachenyu zanu pf akuna zvakadero.

cde white - 3 July 2018

such type of confusion in MDC gives me and other normal people in Zimbabwe a reason to support E.D

Dzimbabwe - 3 July 2018

Thats why i took pride in chanting the slogan which says, E.D has my vote

PANDA - 3 July 2018

This is a clear demonstration that Chamisa is always a failure

Dombo - 3 July 2018

kana chamisa atadza Khupe kuzoti E.D ha makata ahasundi

blade - 3 July 2018

chamisa saka aiita nharo dzeyi nguva yese iyi achitipedzera nguva iye achiziva kuti he does not deserve that name and logo

april tafi - 3 July 2018

Now can you give the rightful name bearers their money..

Django Django - 3 July 2018

Chamisa, Biti aren't these guys lawyer.They hav failed as lawyers, i dont think they can be able to run a country

Dombo Rakaomarara - 3 July 2018

Naiw macourts acho muchiawanza

Aladi Aladin - 3 July 2018

Nyay yatongova apa ndeyekuti vachidzosa mari dzavakaendesa kunana Israel

Flame - 3 July 2018

i like the part the Editor states that the conflict became academic. politics of toi toi ended with the old dispensation or rather its still active in the Chamisa led Alliance as evidenced by the Vanguards rebel group, now we want proper policies ochestrated through academic values. #ED has my vote.

Riot263 - 3 July 2018

its a shame when the little alliance party is looking for sponsorship and it gets a 1.8 mill lawsuit...

Hondo Zvenyika - 3 July 2018

i strongly doubt Chamisa's law degree. hazvisi zve tingoringo here izvi?

Samora - 3 July 2018

the true MDC has gained victory. one can never hold power the dictatorial means

The Voice of MDC - 3 July 2018

ko mugabe hadiwo here ku challenger zita re ZANUPF, imiwe misangano ndeye vanhu iyi haikwani muhomwe memunhu

Virus Vigoroso - 3 July 2018

ko iyo re rerun ye MDC iriko rini?

Tinokunda - 3 July 2018

When the going gets tough only the realest will survive

Murenga - 3 July 2018

THATS A VERY WISE DECISION MR PRESIDENT LEAVE THAT POOR MISERABLE WOMAN TO BURY HERSELF IN HER POLITICAL GRAVE .SHE FAILED TO GET 50 SUPPORTERS AT HER RALLY IN HARARE SO INSTEAD OF WASTING MONEY CHALLENGING HER IN COURTS JUST WAIT FOR THE ELECTIONS WHERE SHE WILL FAIL TO GET EVEN A COUNCIL SEAT THEN HER FAKE PARTY WILL BE FINISHED AND I SEE HER SINKING INTO OBLIVION,,THEN IF U WANT YOU CAN TAKE THE NAME FOR FREE KKKKKK

adon - 3 July 2018

