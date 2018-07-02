Zhakata gives away 300 trees . . . as he celebrates golden jubilee

HARARE - While birthdays are celebrated in different ways, musician Leonard Zhakata has donated 300 trees to eight schools in Kadoma as part of his golden jubilee celebrations.

The Mugove hit-maker turned 50 on June 25.

“I have decided to celebrate my birthday by playing my small part on the Friends of the Environment Group (FOTE) initiative, to give away fruit trees and eucalyptus seedlings to schools and interested organisations in and around Kadoma.

“Fruits are nature’s marvellous gift to the humankind; indeed, they are life-enhancing medicines packed with vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and many phytonutrients (Plant-derived micronutrients). They are an absolute feast to our sight, not just because of their colour and flavour but of their unique nutrient profile that helps the human body be fit, rejuvenate, and free of diseases,” said Zhakata.

Zhakata is a partner of the FOTE, a not-for-profit organisation of like-minded individuals and corporate entities championing the re-greening of Zimbabwe through tree planting.

The initiative was pioneered by Nyaradzo Group in July 2010 when they started planting a tree with every burial they did, culminating in the registration of FOTE as a trust in November 2010. It targets to plant 500 million trees by 2026.

Zhakata chose schools as children are the future of any given society.

“Children are the future and they need to have a culture of caring for the environment for a better tomorrow,” he said.

After the donation, Zhakata went on to share the stage with Peter Moyo and Mostaff at Odyssey Hotel in Kadoma on Saturday.

Born in 1968, Zhakata became the youngest Zimbabwean musician to sell more than 100 000 copies of an album at the age of 26 after his smash hit Maruva Enyika sold more than 120 000 copies.

The historic album Maruva Enyika in 1994 propelled Zhakata to stardom and since then he remained consistent as a force to reckon with in the showbiz.

Back in the day, the Zora maestro made waves in music industry with trademark glittering outfits, a type of dressing that was peculiar to himself and his band.

His popular songs over the years include Unochemei, Vagoni Vebasa, Upenyu Mutoro, Nzombe Huru, Zvangu Zvaita, Dhonza Makomborero and Madam Boss just to mention but a few.

In 2016, Zhakata clinched the top three positions on Radio Zimbabwe Coca-Cola Top 50 a feat which made him walk away with the entire $6 000 prize money on offer.