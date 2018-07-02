Musakanda stars in Zim defeat

Match Summary:

Zimbabwe 108 all out (17.5 overs) - Tarisai Musakanda 43 (35), Solomon Mire 27 (29) Mohammad Hafeez 2-3 (0.5 overs), Mohammad Nawaz 2-11 (4), Usman Khan 2-11 (3), Hasan Ali 2-19 (2) Pakistan 182/4 (20 overs)- Fakhar Zaman 61 (40), Asaf Ali 41*(21), Shoaib Malik 37 (24), Tendai Chisoro 2-28 (4), Kyle Jarvis 1-9 (2), Chamu Chibhabha 1-29 (3)

HARARE - Debutant Tarisai Musakanda shows his class with 43 runs but his lone contribution with the bat was not enough as the depleted Zimbabwe side crashed to a 74-run defeat against Twenty20 number ranked Pakistan here yesterday.

The 23-year-old Rising Stars captain’s star is definitely aiming for the stars and with more game time he is sure to improve on his game.

Coming in to bat at number four in the absence of the experienced Brendan Taylor who sat out this series together with four other seniors over a standoff with Zimbabwe Cricket over their unpaid salaries, match fees and bonuses dating back to last year, Musakanda was the locals’ star batsman with his 35-ball 43.



Pakistan boasts of 24 T20s under their belts in the last two years prior to yesterday’s encounter while Zimbabwe stood at a hopeless two and yesterday’s being their only third T20 match in two years.



“It’s a very big problem (lack of game time) if you look at experience you can’t compare me to Shoaib Malik.

“These guys are well ahead. They have played T20 all over the world and that’s actually putting them on the top leagues and they have got players that have been bought in every other league; IPL, CPL and Big Bash,” Musakanda told reporters after the match.



“For Zimbabwe I don’t know how we can do it at the moment but we just need a larger pool of players.

“Just take a look now, we don’t have Brendan Taylor but it only gives us the opportunity to step up. So we just need more cricket with different opponents and I think that’s actually something that can make us better.”

Zimbabwe captain Hamilton Masakadza elected to field after winning the toss. Pakistan obliged with opener Fakhar Zaman’s T20 career best 61 off just 40 balls and unbeaten 41 and 37 runs from Asif Ali and the experienced Shoaib Malik respectful to set a healthy score of 182 for the loss of four wickets in their allotted 20 overs.

Zimbabwe opener Chamu Chibhabha was on out on the last ball of the first over for a duck, skipper Masakadza fell in the fifth over for seven runs, PJ Moor went for two while Elton Chigumbura’s two- successive ball entertainment produced a massive six and a boundary but was dismissed for 14 runs in the 14th over. At this stage the game was virtually over for the hosts and although Musakanda tried to take on the Pakis head on, the pressure was just too much for the youngster

and bowed out in the 17th over.

“To be honest it was a bit of both that wicket really plays difficult in the morning and you find that these games are actually morning games.

“There’s nothing in the afternoon so in the morning it’s actually hard to play, quite sticky. It is winter so we don’t have so much sun and so much heat.

“Also their players are quite experienced bowlers. Most of them have played in the PSL and so many other leagues,” Musakanda added.



“There was a batting plan to be honest but it didn’t go our way maybe that’s the nature of sport. At times your game plan doesn’t work but we just have to quickly learn and probably get a plan B.

“In my case I just tried to get to the 16th over to be honest…I know it didn’t actually come off the way I wanted it to, but I’m pretty sure if it did, it could have been a different story right now.”

Meanwhile, ace pace bowler Jarvis injured his thump while fielding and suffered a dislocation with a possible fracture which will automatically rule him out of the rest of the series and compounding Zimbabwe’s woes.



Australia, itching to get their campaign back on track faces high-riding Pakistan in the second match of the triangular series at Harare Sports Club this morning.

ZIMBABWE: Solomon Mire, Chamu Chibhabha, Hamilton Masakadza (capt), Tarisai Musakanda, Peter Moor (wk), Elton Chigumbura, Ryan Burl, Tendai Chisoro, Kyle Jarvis, John Nyumbu, Blessing Muzarabani

PAKISTAN: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (capt ,wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan