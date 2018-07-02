Midlands' soccer players, fan perish in road accident

HARARE - Five players and a fan from Midlands Division Two soccer side Nembudziya FC died after their lorry hit stray cattle and overturned in Nembudziya while travelling from a league match in Redcliff yesterday morning.

The lorry was carrying 45 passengers coming from a Zifa Midlands sanctioned match. According to survivors the game ended at 16:45 hours at Zisco Club but the crew only departed Redcliff for Gokwe North at 20:00 hours after watching a World Cup match between France and Argentina via the Rerdcliff, Kwekwe, Gokwe, Jania, Nembudziya route.

The community sponsored club currently in second position with 17 points from eight games mate their fate around 02:00 hours.

The Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) yesterday sent their message of condolences to the deceased and recovery wishes to the injured.

“The SRC has received the sad news of the passing on of Nedzudziya FC players and a supporter with sadness. The players and supporters who were on their way from a football match in Redcliff were involved in an accident which claimed lives and some were injured,” SRC spokesperson Tirivashe Nheweyemba said in a statement.

“While death is a certainty, it becomes painful that the Midlands Province has once again been robbed of dedicated sports persons barely two weeks after the death of another Midlander, Lovemore Zigara, a scribe who was working for the Midlands 98.4 FM Radio who also perished in a road accident.

“While we applaud the efforts of those people or organisations that are supporting sport in one way or the other, we would like to encourage the drivers to exercise extreme caution when they are on the road and by all means necessary to desist from night travelling as the risk of accidents is high.

“It is unfortunate that we are now mourning when we should have been celebrating our participation in sport, but such is life. To those that were injured we wish them a speedy recovery and to those who have lost their beloved ones may the Lord Almighty comfort you during this dark moment. We would like to collectively convey our deepest sympathy to the bereaved families and to also wish those currently detained in hospital a speedy recovery. We are with you in this difficult moment may you take solace in the comfort of the Lord.”